Prep Calendar

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Basketball
- Ar-We-Va G-B at Woodbine, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
- Denison-Schleswig G at Panorama Tournament at Panora, 4:30 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig B at Sheldon Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- No sporting events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Basketball
- Denison-Schleswig JV G vs. O-A/BC-IG at Denison HS, 4:30 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig JV B vs. O-A/BC-IG at Denison MS, 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
- Denison-Schleswig V G-B vs. O-A/BC-IG at Denison HS, 6 p.m.
- Ar-We-Va G-B vs. Westwood Sloan at Sloan, 6 p.m.
- Boyer Valley G-B at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Bowling
- Denison-Schleswig G-B at Harlan, 3:45 p.m.
Wrestling
- Denison-Schleswig B at C.B. St. Albert Triangular at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Basketball
- Denison-Schleswig JV G vs. Clarinda at Clarinda HS, 4:30 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig JV B vs. Clarida at Clarinda Academy, 4:30 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig 9 G-B vs. Clarinda at Clarinda Academy, 6 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig V G-B at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
- Ar-We-Va G-B vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard at Westside, 6 p.m.
- Boyer Valley G-B vs. CAM at Dunlap, 6 p.m.
- IKM-Manning G-B vs. Treynor at Manning, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
- Denison-Schleswig G at Spencer Tournament, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Basketball
- Ar-We-Va G-B vs. Glidden-Ralston at Westside, TBA.
Bowling
- Denison-Schleswig G-B vs. Creston at Lucky Lanes at Denison, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
- Denison-Schleswig V B at Carroll Tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Basketball
- Denison 7 B vs. Harlan at Denison MS, 4:15 p.m.
- Denison 8 B at Harlan, 4:15 p.m.
- Boyer Valley G-B vs. West Monona at Dunlap, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
- Denison-Schleswig JV B at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament at Long Lines Recreation Center at Sioux City, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Basketball
- Denison-Schleswig JV G vs. Red Oak at DHS, 4:30 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig JV B vs. Red Oak at Denison MS, 4:30 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig V G-B vs. Red Oak at DHS, 6 p.m.
- Denison-Schleswig 9 G vs. Red Oak at DMS, 7:15 p.m.
- Ar-We-Va G-B vs. West Harrison at Westside, 6 p.m.
- Boyer Valley G-B vs. Exira/EH-K at Elk Horn, 6 p.m.
- IKM-Manning G-B at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Bowling
- Denison-Schleswig G-B vs. Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
- Denison-Schleswig G at Kuemper Catholic Tournament at Carroll, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- No sporting events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Basketball
- IKM-Manning G-B vs. Logan-Magnolia at Manning, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
- No sporting events scheduled.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- Christmas Eve. No sporting events scheduled.