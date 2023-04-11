Read the information below from the Iowa Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB) or contact the Crawford County Auditor’s Office.

Informal Assessment Review

Property owners may ask the local assessor for an informal review of their assessment between April 2 and April 25. Be aware the time for filing a protest with the local board of review partially overlaps this period. If you are not satisfied with the result of the informal review, you may file a protest to your local board of review.

You cannot file an appeal directly to PAAB from the informal review.

For more information see Iowa Code 441.30.

Filing a Board of

Review Protest

The first step in protesting your assessment is to file a protest to your local board of review. You cannot skip the board of review.

File between April 2 and April 30 for the assessment year you are protesting. If your property is in a county that has been declared a federal disaster area, then you have until June 5 to file.

Use the Petition to Local Board of Review form, which can be found online at https://tax.iowa.gov/iowa-property-tax-board-review, or contact the assessor’s office.

Attach information you want the local board of review to consider to the completed form.

People can read Protest and Appeal Grounds (https://paab.iowa.gov/protest-and-appeal-grounds) for more information about the grounds for protesting an assessment.

File the completed form with your local assessor’s office by mail or deliver it in person. Some jurisdictions permit electronic filing.