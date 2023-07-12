Art at the Park will take on an “Indiana Jones” theme this year, with adventurer-themed crafts and obstacles. The sixth annual event will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunlap City Park.

Event founder, Jill Schaben, said she looks forward to seeing families have fun. “The purpose of the event is to encourage giggles, noise and hands-on fun,” shared Schaben. “We want to ensure that kids and families have a combined variety of opportunities at this event that they may not have anywhere else.”

For this reason, the event will offer traditional favorites like the life-sized light bright, life-sized Lincoln Log cabin, giant bubbles and the ever-popular foam machine.

“Each year, we like to offer something new and exciting and if it’s a hit, we bring it back ongoing to continue to grow the event,” explained Schaben. “We want to create consistent expectations for kids.”

Some of the crafts that will be offered this year include journal making, paper satchels, skull bracelets, ice archeology, tie-dye shirts, and recycled item crafts.

“Bernie Schroder from the Hancock area is bringing his ropemaking equipment. It fits the theme well. Bernie has been to this event in the past and ropemaking was very popular for the kids.”

“There will be a huge obstacle adventure this year with rolling boulders, a snake pit, a zipline and more!”

“There will also be the traditional vendor fair and Game Time Eats will be on site with their food truck. We hope that everyone can make it out to have a great time!”