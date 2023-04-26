MISSOURI VALLEY — Her mom drove her to Woodbine from Soldier. Now she’s tossing a medicine ball back and forth with CHI Health Woodbine Physical Therapist Marissa Knott. And singing. Marissa motions for her to switch her stance while she’s mid-note while she continues to toss the medicine ball. And even with the doors to the physical therapy room closed, Katie Hoskins’ voice carries throughout the clinic, raising goosebumps on listeners, as she belts out “Easy on Me,” by Adele, one of her favorite songs.

But nothing has been easy on Katie the past year. And since April has been coined National Donate Life Month since 2003, it is a good time for her to share her story.

Katie was having a great summer. She attended several camps in 2022, mostly to foster her love of music or strengthen her faith. In fact, she attended five that summer. She would happily sit and play the piano or her ukulele. Or sing. She sings everywhere she goes. She even had a summer job.

But there was the heat exhaustion. The slowing down. The getting winded walking from one side of the house that she shares with her six siblings and parents … to the other. And when she almost passed out in the family’s kitchen, her mom, Vera, knew something was wrong.

Katie’s eyes dilated and she was losing her vision. Her breathing became erratic. And, at one point, she pointed at her heart. Her mom, thinking fast, talked her through it and kept her conscious and that just may have saved her life.

“I grabbed her shoulders and I said, ‘Look at me!’ When she picked up her head and looked at me, her face was completely white, her lips were completely white and her pupils instantly flashed, dilated,” Vera said. “I talked her through her breathing, which she understands with all of her musical background. I just wanted to keep her from losing consciousness.”

Once the emergency team arrived, Katie was already returning to a stable state. But Vera insisted that Katie be transported. She knew, call it through mother’s intuition, that there was more than the eye could see. Because there were signs before this … like the slowing down. The heat exhaustion at summer camp. The other trips to the ER. And her sudden lack of interest in playing that piano she loved so much.

She arrived at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Neb., where, after extensive testing, they were able to pinpoint the issue. Her heart was, in fact, failing. But the major issue was her lungs. And not just pneumonia, but it appeared to be Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). PAH, which is a form of a broader condition known as pulmonary hypertension, where blood pressure is increased in the vessels which is caused by obstruction in the small arteries in the lungs.

She was given a prescription that was known to elicit positive results in fighting PAH. However, Katie continued to deteriorate. That was a clear indicator that the issue might be worse.

And it was.

It soon became apparent that Katie had Pulmonary Veno Occlusive Disease (PVOD). One of the rarest forms of hypertension, varying from PAH by having constricted, tiny capillaries. The major difference … there is no treatment. Katie was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Her only option to avoid death was a double lung transplant.

Katie was flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Tex.

“Children’s in Texas, was the nearest place that had experience with her disease. They had had patients before that had it, and it’s such a rare disease,” Vera said.

In record time, due to her age and failing health, after an evaluation process, Katie was placed on the list for a double lung transplant. The average wait time for a lung transplant, is two years. In the mean time, Katie was placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which acted as a lung bypass. And they waited.

To pass the time, Katie continued to sing. And they got to know others awaiting care at the hospital. She’d even play her ukulele and sing for doctors and nurses.

But only for 10 days. By some miracle, a pair of lungs that were perfect in means of Katie’s height and weight, became available. Just hours before her surgery, Katie performed a concert of sorts, on her ukulele.

Within days after the successful transplant, Katie couldn’t resist and began singing once again. And now, just a few short months later, and back at home, Katie continues to focus on her music. In fact, she auditioned for America’s Got Talent in March of this year, and will find out if she gets to appear on the show this month.

And Katie is alive.

“I just wonder,” Vera questioned, “That family that loses someone, that donates their organs … Did they know that their loved one would be a miracle for us? I hope people understand the importance of donations.”

“Even if you’re afraid, there is always time to donate while you’re still alive,” Katie said. Then added, in a typical teen voice, “It’s not like you’ll feel it and you’re not going to use them any more when you’re dead.”

Katie still has to get an infusion every two weeks and takes medication. Possible side effects of the transplant include the possibility for kidney failure, skin cancer and osteoporosis. She has to take vitals twice a day.

And, as Vera casually mentioned, “Most lung transplants extend your life for around six to 10 years. But some up to 30. We are doing everything we can to make it to the 30.”

“We can worry about if another transplant if and when I need one,” Katie said. “Right now, I want to do things that I want to do, because I don’t want to look back on my life and regret anything.”

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant. Katie and her family would hope that her story, their story, would encourage people to sign up as a donor during National Donate Life month, especially. Iowans can register at https://wwwo.iowadonornetwork.org/register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, and help save a life or lives.