Reiser granddaughter part of cybersecurity team for Super Bowl

Meredith Lehmann, of Augusta, Georgia, formerly of Ames, was one of six candidates in the nation to be chosen by the company CISCO to be a part of the cybersecurity and information technology team for the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
Lehmann will graduate this May in cybersecurity and information technology in Georgia.
She is a 2018 Iowa State University graduate in mechanical engineering.
Lehmann is the daughter of Bob and Anne (Reiser) Lehmann, of Ankeny, formerly of Ames, and the granddaughter of Joe and Virginia Reiser, of Denison.