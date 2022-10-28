 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminder: Trick-or-Treat times in Crawford County

Westside: Sunday, October 30, 4-6 p.m. Trunk-or-treat will be on Main Street.

Manilla: Sunday, October 30, 4-6 p.m. Trunk-or-treat will be at the Lil Hawk Daycare parking lot (the old school parking lot). Costume and pumpkin judging at the Memorial Hall at 6 p.m. Free hot dogs and chips will be served.

Vail: Monday, October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Denison: Monday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dow City: Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Kiron: Monday, October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Charter Oak: Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The fire department will host its Halloween open house the same night from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Schleswig: Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

