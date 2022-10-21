Rickers appears in new book about Jack Trice

“The Idealist” is a new book by Jonathan Gelber about the life, death and legacy of Jack Trice, who was the first black student athlete at Iowa State University (ISU).

Trice died two days after suffering severe injuries during a football game against the University of Minnesota on October 6, 1923.

Terry Rickers, who grew up in Vail and graduated from Ar-We-Va High School in 1978, is mentioned in the book for his advocacy for naming the then-new ISU football stadium after Trice.

Rickers started in the nuclear engineering program at ISU in the fall of 1978; he soon discovered advanced math was not his favorite topic and switched to political science and pre-law.

He graduated from ISU in 1983, and from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1986; he worked in a general law practice for 24 years and served for five years as the part-time magistrate judge for Jasper County.

In 2010, he was appointed to serve as a district court judge for the Fifth Judicial District of Iowa.

He and his wife, Cathy, live in Newton and have two adult children.

Rickers said he became interested in Trice’s story when he read about him in the Des Moines Register’s “Over the Coffee” columns by the late Donald Kaul.

“He had taken it up as a cause that he wanted to educate people about,” Rickers said.

“Around the mid-‘70s, when they were building the new football stadium and they were also building Hilton Coliseum and the other entertainment facilities at the Iowa State Center, he was one of the folks who were passionate in thinking that Jack Trice should be honored by having the stadium named after him.”

At the time, the Iowa Board of Regents was determined to name the facility “Cyclone Stadium” and resisted efforts to name it after Trice.

Rickers said he found Trice’s story to be interesting and compelling; he joined the stadium-naming efforts.

In “The Idealist,” Gelber credits Rickers, as a member of the ISU Government of the Student Body, for helping to raise money to fund a billboard on Lincoln Way in Ames; the billboard pushed the idea forward by declaring “Welcome to Ames – Home of Jack Trice Memorial Stadium” when no such thing had been decided.

Rickers said the billboard was a great idea in terms of generating publicity, but the author gives him a little more credit than he deserves.

“I may have helped with the fundraising but I wasn’t the point person on getting it done,” he said.

What he did do was lend his voice to the idea that Trice’s sacrifice should be honored by the school.

“I was in student government, first in the student senate in my second-to-last year, then in my final year at Iowa State I was vice president of the student body,” he said.

“I don’t recall protests as much as rallies and meetings to generate support for the movement to name the stadium after Jack.”

Rickers and other student government leaders attended Board of Regents meetings to encourage the regents to embrace the idea.

“It was about letting people know about the cause,” Rickers said.

“It’s a very compelling story – obviously it’s a tragic story. I think the courage that Jack exhibited in a time when black athletes were not respected the way they should have been, the courage and ambition, the drive that he showed is an inspirational story.”

He said it was easy to tell people, “this is a story that if you don’t know about it, you need to know about it.’”

Trice was more than worthy of being the namesake of the new football stadium, he said.

“It was an uphill battle and there was a lot of pushback and it took a while,” Rickers said.

Gelber contacted him out of the blue during the height of the pandemic in 2020 to get his part of the story.

“He was doing research, and going through archives at the university found out I was a student leader back in the early ‘80s,” he said.

They had a discussion via email over the course of a few weeks; Gelber was looking for background information and recollections of that time at ISU.

“I did not really expect to be mentioned in the book at all,” Rickers said.

“I was as surprised as anybody when I discovered I had been mentioned in a couple of pages. I’m honored by that but there were a lot of other people who were part of the cause and were more involved than I was.”

He said he is proud to say that he was part of the advocacy that eventually convinced the regents to name the stadium after Jack Trice.

As recounted in “The Idealist,” in late 1983, the Board of Regents voted in favor of a compromise; the stadium would be named Cyclone Stadium and the playing field would be named Jack Trice Field.

“It was disappointing, but at least it was a step in the right direction,” Rickers said. “I was glad that folks didn’t just stop there, though.”

Another 14 years would pass before the issue was resolved.

In 1997, then-ISU President Martin Jischke recommended, and the regents voted in favor of, renaming the facility Jack Trice Stadium.

“I’m glad they continued to press the issue of naming the stadium after Jack Trice, and gave him the full recognition that he deserves as an iconic part of Iowa State athletic history and Iowa State history, in general,” Rickers said.

He said ISU has appropriately honored Trice in the years since and noted the placement of a statue of Trice outside the stadium.

“I think they’ve done a pretty good job of telling and retelling the story of Jack,” Rickers said. “Next year will be the 100th anniversary of Jack losing his life during a game against Minnesota. I know the university and the athletic department are going to take the year to do even more activities to recognize him and make sure that people understand his story and appreciate what a trailblazer he was and what a unique individual he was.”