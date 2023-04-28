The Ar-We-Va girls’ track and field team tallied 47 points to place sixth at the Woodbine Invitational on April 27.

Oakland Riverside captured the team title with 131 points.

Ar-We-Va’s shuttle hurdle relay team had the Rockets’ lone first-place finish.

The foursome of Kora Obrecht, Jamie Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner and Maggie Ragaller crossed first in one minute, 10.92 seconds.

Maggie Ragaller placed second in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.30) and 400-meter hurdles (1:10.09).

Obrecht ran third in the 100-meter dash in 13.49.

The Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of Brunner, Hausman, Maggie Ragaller and Obrecht ran third in 54.35.

Obrecht added a fourth-place finish in the long jump at 14-0 3/4.

Amber Ragaller finished fifth in the long jump with a best leap of 13-9 1/2.

The sprint medley and 4x200 relay teams ran sixth as well.

The sprint medley team of Allison Skinner, Maggie Berns, Morgan Berg and Noelia Gonzalez ran 2:20.87, while the 4x200 unit of Sarah Melton, Berns, Skinner and Berg finished in 2:11.18.