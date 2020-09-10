 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose Brandt
0 comments

Rose Brandt

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Graveside services for Rose Brandt, 88, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died August 15 at Denison Care Center.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include six children, George Brandt and Edward Brandt, both of Ricketts, Vicki Newsome and Anita Werner, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Douglas Brandt, of Griswold, and Scott Brandt of Seattle, Washington; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Bomback, of Council Bluffs, and Delores, of Denver, Colorado.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump parade goes through Denison
News

Trump parade goes through Denison

Highway 30 through Denison was filled with tractors shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday when the Trump Tractor Parade made its way from the Western…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics