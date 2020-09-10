Graveside services for Rose Brandt, 88, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died August 15 at Denison Care Center.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include six children, George Brandt and Edward Brandt, both of Ricketts, Vicki Newsome and Anita Werner, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Douglas Brandt, of Griswold, and Scott Brandt of Seattle, Washington; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Bomback, of Council Bluffs, and Delores, of Denver, Colorado.