Sac County officials allege Odebolt couple held female against her will

Sac County sheriffs’ officials executed a search warrant at the home of Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig located at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on the night of January 4. During the search, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.

Law enforcement allege that 34-year-old Edwin Edgardo Diaz and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Amy Jo Hartwig, held a female against her will during the early morning hours of January 4. It is alleged that they forced the female to sign a piece of paper stating that drugs that were seized in an unrelated case involving Diaz were hers.

During the search of Diaz and Hartwig’s home, deputies located evidence that corroborated the victim’s statement.

Diaz and Hartwig were arrested and booked in the Sac County Jail. Both are charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications.

Diaz was additional charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Diaz’s bond is set at $11,300 and Hartwig’s is set at $6,300. Both are awaiting their initial appearance before the Sac County magistrate.

The investigation is continuing with further charges anticipated.