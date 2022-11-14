Scherff performs at Jaguar

Brandon Scherff, a 2010 graduate of Denison High School and the 2014 Outland Trophy recipient from the University of Iowa, is in his eighth NFL season and first with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent his previous seven years in the NFL with Washington. Photos by Todd Danner
