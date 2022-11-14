 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scherff performs at Jaguar

  • 0
Scherff at KC

Brandon Scherff of Jacksonville

 Todd J Danner

Brandon Scherff, a 2010 graduate of Denison High School and the 2014 Outland Trophy recipient from the University of Iowa, is in his eighth NFL season and first with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent his previous seven years in the NFL with Washington. Photos by Todd Danner

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rotary auction a success

Rotary auction a success

The annual Denison Rotary Club Auction, which took place on Sunday at Boulders Conference Center, was a success, surpassing $38,285 in gross r…

Game time at Pizza Ranch

Game time at Pizza Ranch

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County celebrated the new FunZone Arcade at Pizza Ranch in Denison with a ribbon cutti…