Schleswig VFW Auxiliary will meet Monday night, July 10, at 7 p.m., at the Schleswig Golf Course for their regular monthly meeting. Some items on the agenda are: dues are due now, park beautification and Hoffman window.
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary to meet
