Schultz, Dozark and Muhlbauer elected to supervisors

Kyle Schultz handily won re-election to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s General Election. Craig Dozark will serve on the board of supervisors for the first time after winning the second most votes, and Dave Muhlbauer will return to the supervisors after placing third in a four-way race for the three seats up for election.

Schultz, a Republican from Charter Oak, was first elected to the board of supervisors in 2014 and won re-election in 2018.

Muhlbauer, a Democrat from Manilla, was elected to the board of supervisors in 2016 and lost a bid for re-election in 2020.

Two incumbents, Eric Skoog and Jeri Vogt, did not seek re-election.

In the other contested race in Crawford County, Jay Mendlik and Sid Leise were re-elected to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees in a five-candidate race.

At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (District 4) retained their seats. Both are Republicans.

Grassley, 89, will return to the United States Senate for an eighth term.

At the state level:

The Republican team of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were re-elected.

Republican Secretary of State Paul D. Pate and Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig were re-elected.

Republican Brenna Bird unseated longtime attorney general Tom Miller, and Republican Roby Smith was successful in his bid to unseat longtime treasurer of state Michael L. Fitzgerald.

And in a contest that is still close, incumbent Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, declared victory on Thursday but Republican challenger Todd Halbur hasn’t conceded and according to some news reports, he intends to ask for a statewide recount.

Note: Vote totals below are unofficial until canvassed.

CRAWFORD COUNTY OFFICES

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Three seats up for election

Kyle R. Schultz, Republican (incumbent): 2,979, 28.74%

Craig Dozark, Republican: 2,693, 25.98%

Dave Muhlbauer, Democrat: 2,351, 22.68%

Mike Fink, Republican: 2,318, 22.36%

Write-in: 26, 0.25%

Undervote: 3,217

COUNTY TREASURER

Sherri Neddermeyer, Republican (incumbent), unopposed on ballot

3,899, 99.21%

Write-in: 31, 0.79%

Undervote: 598

COUNTY RECORDER

Sara Meseck, Republican, unopposed on ballot

3,879, 99.56%

Write-in: 17, 0.44%

Undervote: 632

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Colin Johnson, Democrat (incumbent), unopposed on ballot

2,808, 97.23%

Write-in: 80, 2.77%

Undervote: 1,640

NONPARTISAN OFFICES

HOSPITAL TRUSTEES

Two seats up for election

Jason R. Mendlik (incumbent): 2,154, 30.44%

Sidney Leise (incumbent): 1,430, 20.21%

Bruce D. Musgrave: 1,186, 16.76%

Rich Knowles: 1,178, 16.65%

Lorena Lopez: 1,108, 15.66%

Write-in: 20, 0.28%

Undervote: 1,956

Overvote: 24

SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Two seats up for election

David Gress: 3,036, 54.32%

Roger McCaffrey: 2,527, 45.21%

Write-in: 26, 0.47%

Undervote: 3,467

COUNTY AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION COUNCIL

Five seats up for election

Bob Boettger: 3,130, 24.19%

Carolyn Boeck: 2,818, 21.78%

Collette M. Huntley: 2,515, 19.44%

Kristin Marten: 2,398, 18.54%

Jessie Blackford: 2,049, 15.84%

Write-in: 27, 0.21%

Undervote: 9,688

FEDERAL OFFICES

UNITED STATES SENATE

Chuck Grassley, Republican (incumbent): 3,289, 74.85%

Michael Franken, Democrat: 1,101, 25.06%

Write-in: 4, 0.09%

Undervote: 134

Statewide results

(Note: All 99 counties reporting; election results from sos.iowa.gov.)

Grassley: 681,123

Franken: 537,707

Write-in: 1,813

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

Randy Feenstra, Republican (incumbent): 3,267, 76.17%

Ryan Melton, Democrat: 918, 21.40%

Bryan Jack Holder, Liberty Caucus: 98, 2.28%

Write-in: 6, 0.14%

Undervote: 239

District-wide vote (all 36 counties)

Feenstra: 186,380

Melton: 84,160

Holder: 6,033

Write-in: 276

STATE OFFICES

GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR

Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg, Republican (incumbents): 3,504, 78.46%

Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker, Democrat: 876, 19.61%

Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia, Libertarian: 85, 1.90%

Write-in: 1, 0.02%

Undervote: 62

Statewide results

Reynolds/Gregg: 708,799

DeJear/Van Lancker: 482,367

Stewart/Battaglia: 28,979

Write-in: 719

SECRETARY OF STATE

Paul D. Pate, Republican (incumbent): 3,293, 76.33%

Joel Miller, Democrat: 1,018, 23.60%

Write-in: 3, 0.07%

Undervote: 214

Statewide results

Pate: 722,853

Miller: 479,889

Write-in: 706

AUDITOR OF STATE

Todd Halbur, Republican: 3,079, 71.99%

Rob Sand, Democrat (incumbent): 1,197, 27.99%

Write-in: 1, 0.02%

Undervote: 251

Statewide results

Halbur: 597,476

Sand: 600,090

Write-in: 824

TREASURER OF STATE

Roby Smith, Republican: 2,876, 67.34%

Michael L. Fitzgerald, Democrat (incumbent): 1,393, 32.62%

Write-in: 2, 0.05%

Undervote: 257

Statewide results

Smith: 614,579

Fitzgerald: 583,395

Write-in: 666

SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

Mike Naig, Republican (incumbent): 3,351, 78.15%

John Norwood, Democrat: 936, 21.83%

Write-in: 1, 0.02%

Undervote: 240

Statewide results

Naig: 729,875

Norwood: 463,090

Write-in: 770

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Brenna Bird, Republican: 2,980, 69.58%

Tom Miller, Democrat (incumbent): 1,300, 30.35%

Write-in: 3, 0.07%

Undervote: 245

Statewide results

Bird: 611,081

Miller: 590,258

Write-in: 800

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 6

Jason Schultz, Republican (currently District 9 incumbent): 3,511, 83.28%

David M. Davis, Libertarian: 696, 16.51%

Write-in: 9, 0.21%

Undervote: 312

District-wide results (all precincts reporting)

Schultz: 17,507

Davis: 3,549

Write-in: 62

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11

District-wide results (all precincts reporting)

Brian Best, Republican (incumbent), unopposed on ballot

10,549

Write-in: 138

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12

Steven Holt, Republican (incumbent), unopposed on ballot

3,562, 97.46%

Write-in: 93, 2.54%

Undervote: 873

District-wide results:

Holt: 8,495

Write-in: 175

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1

Summary: Provides that the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny. Full Text: Article I of the Constitution of the State of Iowa is amended by adding the following new section: Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny

Yes: 3,430, 82.73%

No: 716, 17.27%

Undervote: 382

Statewide results

Yes: 745,455

No: 398,955

JUDGE RETENTION

IOWA SUPREME COURT

Matthew McDermott

Yes: 2,224, 75.31%

No: 729, 24.69%

Undervote: 1,574

Overvote: 1

Statewide results

Yes: 603,249

No: 290,195

Dana L. Oxley

Yes: 2,231, 73.34%

No: 811, 26.66%

Undervote: 1,484

Overvote: 2

Statewide results

Yes: 589,843

No: 290,704

IOWA APPELLATE COURT

Paul B. Ahlers

Yes: 2,109, 74.65%

No: 716, 25.35%

Undervote: 1,703

Statewide results

Yes: 598,137

No: 254,323

Gina Badding

Yes: 2,313, 76.77%

No: 700, 23.23%

Undervote: 1,515

Statewide results

Yes: 600,581

No: 248,186

IOWA DISTRICT 3B

Steven Andreasen

Yes: 2,155, 75.96%

No: 682, 24.04%

Undervote: 1,691

District-wide results (all 6 counties reporting)

Yes: 33,098

No: 9,421

James N. Daane

Yes: 1,996, 72.58%

No: 754, 27.42%

Undervote: 1,778

District-wide results (all 6 counties reporting)

Yes: 33,095

No: 9,211

Jeffrey A. Neary

Yes: 2,014, 72.76%

No: 754, 27.24%

Undervote: 1,759

Overvote: 1

District-wide results (all 6 counties)

Yes: 33,793

No: 10,642

Roger L. Sailer

Yes: 2,692, 81.87%

No: 596, 18.13%

Undervote: 1,239

Overvote: 1

District-wide (all 6 counties)

Yes: 33,750

No: 8,925

Patrick H. Tott

Yes: 2,014, 73.56%

No: 724, 26.44%

Undervote: 1,790

District-wide (all 6 counties)

Yes: 33,895

No: 9,003

DISTRICT 3B ASSOCIATE JUDGE

Kristal L. Phillips

Yes: 2,253, 78.61%

No: 613, 21.39%

Undervote: 1,662

District-wide (all 6 counties)

Yes: 35,610

No: 8,125

COUNTY TOWNSHIP OFFICES

Two trustee seats up for election in each township listed.

In three instances, only one name was on the ballot for trustee.

In one instance, no candidate was on the ballot for township clerk.

Boyer Township

Trustees

Zachary Dunham: 48, 45.71%

Robert Buresh: 57, 54.29%

Undervote: 37

Clerk

Ken L. Dunham: 55, 100%

Undervote: 16

Charter Oak Township

Trustees

Randy Weed: 62, 96.88%

Write-in: 2, 3.12%

Undervote: 84

Clerk

Lori Weed: 60, 100%

Undervote: 14

East Boyer Township

Trustees

Dwight Segebart: 79, 45.14%

Charles Boeck: 89, 50.86%

Write-in: 7, 4.0%

Undervote: 75

Overvote: 2

Clerk

No candidate

Write-in: 14, 100%

Undervote: 112

Hanover Township

Trustees

Dean Bohlmann: 64, 50.39%

James L. Sailer: 63, 49.61%

Undervote: 29

Clerk

Daniel Jepsen: 74, 100%

Undervote: 4

Hayes Township

Trustees

Jerry D. Backhaus: 76, 49.67%

Gary Anthony Schulte: 75, 49.02%

Write-in: 2, 1.31%

Undervote: 43

Clerk

Steven Riesselman: 86, 100%

Undervote: 12

Iowa Township

Trustees

Laurene Meeves: 64, 92.75%

Write-in: 5, 7.25%

Undervote: 113

Clerk

Gary Witt: 75, 100%

Undervote: 16

Nishnabotna Township

Trustees

A. Lyle Miller: 58, 93.55%

Write-in: 4, 6.45%

Undervote: 110

Clerk

Patrick Wuestewald: 52, 96.30%

Write-in: 2, 3.70%

Undervote: 32

Paradise Township

Trustees

Steven Vary: 51, 49.51%

Ryan Boettger: 51, 49.51%

Write-in: 1, 0.97%

Undervote: 43

Clerk

Gene Garrett: 62, 100%

Undervote: 11

Soldier Township

Trustees

Tanner Schultz: 37, 42.53%

Leon A. Maas: 49, 56.32%

Write-in: 1, 1.15%

Undervote: 21

Clerk

Kevin Clausen: 50, 100%

Undervote: 4

Union Township

Trustees

Henry Bliesman: 34, 30.63%

Ron Kenkel: 76, 68.47%

Write-in: 1, 0.90%

Undervote: 67

Clerk

Maryann Brown: 73, 100%

Undervote: 16

Westside Township

Trustees

Craig Ragaller: 63, 49.61%

Alan Kock: 63, 49.61%

Write-in: 1, 0.79%

Undervote: 37

Clerk

Kenny Crawford: 74, 98.67%

Write-in: 1, 1.33%

Undervote: 7

Willow Township

Trustees

Byron A. Weiss: 41, 50.0%

Robert Kroll: 41, 50.0%

Undervote: 18

Clerk

Nolan Dean Staley: 44, 100%