Schultz, Dozark and Muhlbauer elected to supervisors

Kyle Schultz handily won re-election to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s General Election. Craig Dozark will serve on the board of supervisors for the first time after winning the second most votes, and Dave Muhlbauer will return to the supervisors after placing third in a four-way race for the three seats up for election.
Schultz, a Republican from Charter Oak, was first elected to the board of supervisors in 2014 and won re-election in 2018.
Muhlbauer, a Democrat from Manilla, was elected to the board of supervisors in 2016 and lost a bid for re-election in 2020.
Two incumbents, Eric Skoog and Jeri Vogt, did not seek re-election.
In the other contested race in Crawford County, Jay Mendlik and Sid Leise were re-elected to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees in a five-candidate race.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (District 4) retained their seats. Both are Republicans.
Grassley, 89, will return to the United States Senate for an eighth term.
At the state level:
The Republican team of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were re-elected.
Republican Secretary of State Paul D. Pate and Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig were re-elected.
Republican Brenna Bird unseated longtime attorney general Tom Miller, and Republican Roby Smith was successful in his bid to unseat longtime treasurer of state Michael L. Fitzgerald.
And in a contest that is still close, incumbent Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, declared victory on Thursday but Republican challenger Todd Halbur hasn’t conceded and according to some news reports, he intends to ask for a statewide recount.
Note: Vote totals below are unofficial until canvassed.
CRAWFORD COUNTY OFFICES
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Three seats up for election
Kyle R. Schultz, Republican (incumbent): 2,979, 28.74%
Craig Dozark, Republican: 2,693, 25.98%
Dave Muhlbauer, Democrat: 2,351, 22.68%
Mike Fink, Republican: 2,318, 22.36%
Write-in: 26, 0.25%
Undervote: 3,217
COUNTY TREASURER
Sherri Neddermeyer, Republican (incumbent), unopposed on ballot
3,899, 99.21%
Write-in: 31, 0.79%
Undervote: 598
COUNTY RECORDER
Sara Meseck, Republican, unopposed on ballot
3,879, 99.56%
Write-in: 17, 0.44%
Undervote: 632
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Colin Johnson, Democrat (incumbent), unopposed on ballot
2,808, 97.23%
Write-in: 80, 2.77%
Undervote: 1,640
NONPARTISAN OFFICES
HOSPITAL TRUSTEES
Two seats up for election
Jason R. Mendlik (incumbent): 2,154, 30.44%
Sidney Leise (incumbent): 1,430, 20.21%
Bruce D. Musgrave: 1,186, 16.76%
Rich Knowles: 1,178, 16.65%
Lorena Lopez: 1,108, 15.66%
Write-in: 20, 0.28%
Undervote: 1,956
Overvote: 24
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Two seats up for election
David Gress: 3,036, 54.32%
Roger McCaffrey: 2,527, 45.21%
Write-in: 26, 0.47%
Undervote: 3,467
COUNTY AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION COUNCIL
Five seats up for election
Bob Boettger: 3,130, 24.19%
Carolyn Boeck: 2,818, 21.78%
Collette M. Huntley: 2,515, 19.44%
Kristin Marten: 2,398, 18.54%
Jessie Blackford: 2,049, 15.84%
Write-in: 27, 0.21%
Undervote: 9,688
FEDERAL OFFICES
UNITED STATES SENATE
Chuck Grassley, Republican (incumbent): 3,289, 74.85%
Michael Franken, Democrat: 1,101, 25.06%
Write-in: 4, 0.09%
Undervote: 134
Statewide results
(Note: All 99 counties reporting; election results from sos.iowa.gov.)
Grassley: 681,123
Franken: 537,707
Write-in: 1,813
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4
Randy Feenstra, Republican (incumbent): 3,267, 76.17%
Ryan Melton, Democrat: 918, 21.40%
Bryan Jack Holder, Liberty Caucus: 98, 2.28%
Write-in: 6, 0.14%
Undervote: 239
District-wide vote (all 36 counties)
Feenstra: 186,380
Melton: 84,160
Holder: 6,033
Write-in: 276
STATE OFFICES
GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR
Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg, Republican (incumbents): 3,504, 78.46%
Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker, Democrat: 876, 19.61%
Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia, Libertarian: 85, 1.90%
Write-in: 1, 0.02%
Undervote: 62
Statewide results
Reynolds/Gregg: 708,799
DeJear/Van Lancker: 482,367
Stewart/Battaglia: 28,979
Write-in: 719
SECRETARY OF STATE
Paul D. Pate, Republican (incumbent): 3,293, 76.33%
Joel Miller, Democrat: 1,018, 23.60%
Write-in: 3, 0.07%
Undervote: 214
Statewide results
Pate: 722,853
Miller: 479,889
Write-in: 706
AUDITOR OF STATE
Todd Halbur, Republican: 3,079, 71.99%
Rob Sand, Democrat (incumbent): 1,197, 27.99%
Write-in: 1, 0.02%
Undervote: 251
Statewide results
Halbur: 597,476
Sand: 600,090
Write-in: 824
TREASURER OF STATE
Roby Smith, Republican: 2,876, 67.34%
Michael L. Fitzgerald, Democrat (incumbent): 1,393, 32.62%
Write-in: 2, 0.05%
Undervote: 257
Statewide results
Smith: 614,579
Fitzgerald: 583,395
Write-in: 666
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE
Mike Naig, Republican (incumbent): 3,351, 78.15%
John Norwood, Democrat: 936, 21.83%
Write-in: 1, 0.02%
Undervote: 240
Statewide results
Naig: 729,875
Norwood: 463,090
Write-in: 770
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Brenna Bird, Republican: 2,980, 69.58%
Tom Miller, Democrat (incumbent): 1,300, 30.35%
Write-in: 3, 0.07%
Undervote: 245
Statewide results
Bird: 611,081
Miller: 590,258
Write-in: 800
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 6
Jason Schultz, Republican (currently District 9 incumbent): 3,511, 83.28%
David M. Davis, Libertarian: 696, 16.51%
Write-in: 9, 0.21%
Undervote: 312
District-wide results (all precincts reporting)
Schultz: 17,507
Davis: 3,549
Write-in: 62
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11
District-wide results (all precincts reporting)
Brian Best, Republican (incumbent), unopposed on ballot
10,549
Write-in: 138
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12
Steven Holt, Republican (incumbent), unopposed on ballot
3,562, 97.46%
Write-in: 93, 2.54%
Undervote: 873
District-wide results:
Holt: 8,495
Write-in: 175
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1
Summary: Provides that the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny. Full Text: Article I of the Constitution of the State of Iowa is amended by adding the following new section: Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny
Yes: 3,430, 82.73%
No: 716, 17.27%
Undervote: 382
Statewide results
Yes: 745,455
No: 398,955
JUDGE RETENTION
IOWA SUPREME COURT
Matthew McDermott
Yes: 2,224, 75.31%
No: 729, 24.69%
Undervote: 1,574
Overvote: 1
Statewide results
Yes: 603,249
No: 290,195
Dana L. Oxley
Yes: 2,231, 73.34%
No: 811, 26.66%
Undervote: 1,484
Overvote: 2
Statewide results
Yes: 589,843
No: 290,704
IOWA APPELLATE COURT
Paul B. Ahlers
Yes: 2,109, 74.65%
No: 716, 25.35%
Undervote: 1,703
Statewide results
Yes: 598,137
No: 254,323
Gina Badding
Yes: 2,313, 76.77%
No: 700, 23.23%
Undervote: 1,515
Statewide results
Yes: 600,581
No: 248,186
IOWA DISTRICT 3B
Steven Andreasen
Yes: 2,155, 75.96%
No: 682, 24.04%
Undervote: 1,691
District-wide results (all 6 counties reporting)
Yes: 33,098
No: 9,421
James N. Daane
Yes: 1,996, 72.58%
No: 754, 27.42%
Undervote: 1,778
District-wide results (all 6 counties reporting)
Yes: 33,095
No: 9,211
Jeffrey A. Neary
Yes: 2,014, 72.76%
No: 754, 27.24%
Undervote: 1,759
Overvote: 1
District-wide results (all 6 counties)
Yes: 33,793
No: 10,642
Roger L. Sailer
Yes: 2,692, 81.87%
No: 596, 18.13%
Undervote: 1,239
Overvote: 1
District-wide (all 6 counties)
Yes: 33,750
No: 8,925
Patrick H. Tott
Yes: 2,014, 73.56%
No: 724, 26.44%
Undervote: 1,790
District-wide (all 6 counties)
Yes: 33,895
No: 9,003
DISTRICT 3B ASSOCIATE JUDGE
Kristal L. Phillips
Yes: 2,253, 78.61%
No: 613, 21.39%
Undervote: 1,662
District-wide (all 6 counties)
Yes: 35,610
No: 8,125
COUNTY TOWNSHIP OFFICES
Two trustee seats up for election in each township listed.
In three instances, only one name was on the ballot for trustee.
In one instance, no candidate was on the ballot for township clerk.
Boyer Township
Trustees
Zachary Dunham: 48, 45.71%
Robert Buresh: 57, 54.29%
Undervote: 37
Clerk
Ken L. Dunham: 55, 100%
Undervote: 16
Charter Oak Township
Trustees
Randy Weed: 62, 96.88%
Write-in: 2, 3.12%
Undervote: 84
Clerk
Lori Weed: 60, 100%
Undervote: 14
East Boyer Township
Trustees
Dwight Segebart: 79, 45.14%
Charles Boeck: 89, 50.86%
Write-in: 7, 4.0%
Undervote: 75
Overvote: 2
Clerk
No candidate
Write-in: 14, 100%
Undervote: 112
Hanover Township
Trustees
Dean Bohlmann: 64, 50.39%
James L. Sailer: 63, 49.61%
Undervote: 29
Clerk
Daniel Jepsen: 74, 100%
Undervote: 4
Hayes Township
Trustees
Jerry D. Backhaus: 76, 49.67%
Gary Anthony Schulte: 75, 49.02%
Write-in: 2, 1.31%
Undervote: 43
Clerk
Steven Riesselman: 86, 100%
Undervote: 12
Iowa Township
Trustees
Laurene Meeves: 64, 92.75%
Write-in: 5, 7.25%
Undervote: 113
Clerk
Gary Witt: 75, 100%
Undervote: 16
Nishnabotna Township
Trustees
A. Lyle Miller: 58, 93.55%
Write-in: 4, 6.45%
Undervote: 110
Clerk
Patrick Wuestewald: 52, 96.30%
Write-in: 2, 3.70%
Undervote: 32
Paradise Township
Trustees
Steven Vary: 51, 49.51%
Ryan Boettger: 51, 49.51%
Write-in: 1, 0.97%
Undervote: 43
Clerk
Gene Garrett: 62, 100%
Undervote: 11
Soldier Township
Trustees
Tanner Schultz: 37, 42.53%
Leon A. Maas: 49, 56.32%
Write-in: 1, 1.15%
Undervote: 21
Clerk
Kevin Clausen: 50, 100%
Undervote: 4
Union Township
Trustees
Henry Bliesman: 34, 30.63%
Ron Kenkel: 76, 68.47%
Write-in: 1, 0.90%
Undervote: 67
Clerk
Maryann Brown: 73, 100%
Undervote: 16
Westside Township
Trustees
Craig Ragaller: 63, 49.61%
Alan Kock: 63, 49.61%
Write-in: 1, 0.79%
Undervote: 37
Clerk
Kenny Crawford: 74, 98.67%
Write-in: 1, 1.33%
Undervote: 7
Willow Township
Trustees
Byron A. Weiss: 41, 50.0%
Robert Kroll: 41, 50.0%
Undervote: 18
Clerk
Nolan Dean Staley: 44, 100%
Undervote: 6