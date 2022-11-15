by Dan Mundt

“I was fortunate enough to spend 39 years in Denison,” said Dr. Bill Wright, former Denison Community Schools (DCS) superintendent.

“We always had a large percentage of people that gave of themselves – and by giving of themselves, they made the community that much better.”

Wright taught language arts, social studies, and physical education at the Denison Middle School for 17 years.

Before taking on the DCS superintendent job in the fall of 1995, he was principal of St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, a shared school administrator for Denison and Ar-We-Va, and then the shared assistant superintendent for Denison and Schleswig.

He retired in 2004 and lives in Mesa, Arizona.

In the spirit of the individuals who have worked to make the community better, Wright said his family wants to give something back to the school district.

“After being a teacher and superintendent of schools, I realized that there is an awful lot of money and scholarships given for academics, music and athletics. We wanted to take a different approach, so we are naming this the Scott Schurke Humanitarian Award,” Wright said.

The documents Wright has given to the school district state, “This award is aptly named after Scott Schurke, DCS Class of 1980, a former DCS custodian, who epitomizes the dedication and selflessness that all people should strive to replicate.”

“We’re looking for people who live their life as Scott has lived his by giving back to others, doing things unselfishly and trying to make the world a little better place,” Wright said.

Mike Pardun, who replaced Wright as DCS superintendent in 2004, said Wright’s observation of Schurke’s selflessness is correct.

“I think Scott is definitely that,” Pardun said.

Candidates for the award will include DCS students, beginning with those in fourth grade; DCS faculty, staff, administrators, and any adult who has a relationship with the DCS, such as parents, grandparents, volunteers, and booster club members.

Three $1,500 awards will be offered; the funds will be handled by the Denison School Foundation, which is a separate entity from DCS.

Wright has visited with Pardun and DCS Business Manager Scott Larson, who are also foundation board members.

Motivation, compassion and selflessness are among the traits that will be considered in the award process.

“It will be for any students from the fourth grade through seniors, or teachers, custodians, kitchen help, and bus drivers, or it can be a grandma and a grandpa of a kid who goes to Denison schools,” Wright said. “What we want to do is keep these opportunities open to as many people in the community as possible.”

“We’re always very appreciative from the school foundation standpoint and from the school district for folks who are willing to give back to both the community and to the school system with their time and energy, as well as with financial gifts,” Pardun said.

The window for nominations will be open from January 1 to March 31 on an annual basis.