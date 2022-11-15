Scouts sail foir fun in Raingutter Regatta

Winners in the Raingutter Regatta on Sunday were, from left, Reed Meseck, 1st place; Grayson Henningsen, 2nd place; and Andrew Earl, 3rd place. Meseck and Henningsen are Webelos and Earl is a Bear Scout.
Gordon Wolf photos
Ian Mefford glances at two Cub Scouts competing to his left in the Raingutter Regatta on Sunday.
Gordon Wolf
James Cordero (left) and Andrew Earl use lung power to sail their boats in the Cub Scout Pack 48’s annual Raingutter Regatta at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Sunday. Cordero and Earl are Bear Scouts with the Cub Scout Pack.
Gordon Wolf
Grayson Henningsen (left) and Atticus Herrin compete against each other in the Raingutter Regatta.
Gordon Wolf
Reed Meseck concentrates his breath on the center of the sail on his Raingutter Regatta boat.
