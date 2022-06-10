Senior education series expands to Schleswig

Topics of relevance to seniors

Since August of last year, Reed Place Senior Living and Angels Care Home Health have joined forces to offer an education series for seniors at the Denison Senior Center.

At the end of April, they expanded the education series to the Dunlap Senior Center.

On June 22, Schleswig will be added to the mix.

Schleswig does not have a senior center, so Kendal Esteves, Reed Place community relations manager, spoke to the Schleswig Community Club; they gave her access to the Schleswig Golf Club building for the meetings.

“If Schleswig seniors can’t come to Denison, then we’ll go to them,” Esteves said.

The meetings take place in Denison on the third Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m.; in Schleswig on the fourth Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.; and in Dunlap on the last Friday at noon.

“On the heels of COVID, seniors are still kind of timid to go out and look for people or services or providers that they might need,” she said.

“Karen Claussen, the marketer for Angels Care, and I started to brainstorm what we could do for seniors. That’s where the senior education series idea came from.”

A speaker will present information on a topic of relevance to seniors once per month for the series,

“Last year, we had senior finances, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, veterans benefits for widows as well as veterans (presented by Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louise Galbraith), caretaker burnout (presented by Janette Clausen, director of Crossroads of Crawford County), and fraud,” Esteves said. “That was a big one; the assistant chief of police helped us with that.”

At the Dunlap Care Center, the Harrison County VA benefits coordinator spoke to seniors.

“There are just a lot of things people don’t know – especially when it comes to things like veterans benefits,” Esteves said. “So we really felt like these were good opportunities to share information from trusted, well-known sources.”

Esteves said the series has been very useful for seniors because they don’t have to go out and look for the information.

“They’re not depending on the TV to tell them, or even social media, and they’re getting to see local people to discuss their needs,” she said.

The meetings include coffee and treats.

This month’s subject in Denison will be about having a safe home environment and avoiding falls.

The topic in Schleswig will be about the steps in care: home health, assisted living, nursing home, and hospice.

“They will talk about when is it appropriate to go to each one,” Esteves said.

In Dunlap, Jayne Klein, of Klein Senior Insurance Group of Dunlap, will present Medicare 101, which will cover Medicare enrollment and the different plans.

The presentations are free and anyone may attend, Esteves said.