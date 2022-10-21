Senior Lunch Menu

At the Crawford County Senior Center in Denison. Call 712-263-4950 the day before or before 9:30 a.m. the day of meal.
Monday, October 24: meatloaf, baked potato, asparagus, pears
Tuesday, October 25: mushroom and Swiss burger, whole wheat bun, potato salad, baby carrots, strawberries
Wednesday, October 26: beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, pudding
Thursday, October 27: ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, mixed fruit
Friday, October 28: baked chicken parmesan with spaghetti, peased and carrots, pears
Senior education series at the Crawford County Senior Center every third Wednesday of each month starting at 8:30 a.m. A number of topics for senior citizens will be presented. Also classes in Schleswig every fourth Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Schleswig Golf Course and in Dunlap every last Friday at noon at the Dunlap Senior Center. Sponsored by The Reed Place Senior Living and Angels Care Home Health.