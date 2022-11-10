Sentencing updates in district court

Plea taking and sentencing November 17 in Guzman case

A plea taking and sentencing has been set for 9:30 a.m. on November 17 at the Crawford County Courthouse in the case of the State of Iowa vs. Beth Ann Guzman.

Guzman, 46, was charged with murder in the 1st degree in connection with the fatal shooting of her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Frank, 46, on the night of February 21 last year.

The incident took place at Guzman’s and Frank’s residence at 504 East Fulton Street in Dow City.

On March 12 last year, Guzman entered a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in district court.

On July 9 last year, Guzman provided notice to the court of her intention to offer evidence of self-defense.

A trial date had been continued a number of times and had last been set for December 6.

Following are details of the case, according to the criminal complaint filed on February 22, 2021.

Guzman had admitted to shooting a handgun numerous times at Frank, hitting him at least once. That wound was in the upper torso, from which he succumbed.

The incident took place a number of hours after the two got into an altercation at Frank’s place of employment in Denison. After the altercation, Guzman went home, armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to arrive.

It is believed that Frank arrived at the home at about 8 p.m., and Guzman stated that as soon as Frank entered the house, he began yelling. When he reached the bedroom, Guzman started shooting at Frank.

Guzman stated she followed Frank and continued to shoot at him while he tried to exit the home.

Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and to drive a short distance away before succumbing to his injuries.

Guzman admitted to altering the crime scene in an attempt to conceal it by hiding the handgun and shell casings after the shooting took place.

Sentencing in Oney case set for November 30

The sentencing hearing in the case of the State of Iowa vs. Matthew Ray Oney has been set for 1 p.m. on November 30 in the courtroom at the Crawford County Courthouse.

On September 21, a jury found Oney, age 36, guilty of attempt to commit murder against his ex-wife, first degree arson, four counts of assault, criminal mischief in the first degree, and abandonment of a dependent person.

The attempt to commit murder and first degree arson charges are Class B felonies.

The charges relate to a fire that destroyed a house at 2710 140th Street, Dow City, on March 27 this year. Asleep inside the house were Oney’s ex-wife, Holly Oney; Holly’s stepfather and mother, Randy and Jacqueline Park; and two minor children, including the daughter of Holly and Matthew Oney.

After the verdict was read and court adjourned on September 21, Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson explained that the arson in the first degree charge has a sentence of up to 25 years. The mandatory minimum time served can range from one-half to seven-tenths of the 25 years, or 12 to 17.5 years. The charge of attempt to commit murder is also a sentence of up to 25 years, but its mandatory minimum is set at seventh-tenths of the 25 years, or 17.5 years. If the sentences are served consecutively – one after the other – Oney could serve 30 to 35 years. The judge can also order the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.