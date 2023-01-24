Seven down, two to go

“When you’re in close proximity to an owl and you have the opportunity to look into its eyes, it’s just a feeling that’s unlike anything else,” said Angie Carlyle.

As a photographer, Angie has spent countless hours looking into the eyes of owls, but she lived most of her life in Iowa without ever seeing one.

“I don’t think I saw my first owl until five years ago when I accidentally happened upon a pair of them along the Boyer River off Donna Reed Road,” she said.

Her husband, Alan, had recently bought her a 150mm to 600mm telephoto lens as a Christmas present.

Angie and Alan are the owners of Carlyle Memorials in Denison; they live in rural Crawford County.

The new lens allowed Angie to capture wildlife in close-up shots taken from far away.

She spent the spring photographing the owls she had found along the Boyer River.

Angie is the daughter of the late Bruce Binning, the long-time Bulletin and Review photographer, but she didn’t become a photographer until about 10 years ago.

“I started shooting with an iPhone 5 and then I graduated to a ‘real’ camera a couple years later – a basic Canon,” she said.

Today she uses a Canon 7D, which is a professional-grade digital camera.

She started out photographing landscapes and wildlife, but she became passionate about owls after her first encounter.

“Al calls it an obsession,” Angie said.

She started to study the different types of owls to help give her an advantage as a photographer.

“There are nine owl species that can be found in Iowa. Not all of them are full-time residents; some of them are migratory,” Angie said. “I’ve managed to photograph seven of the nine. The ones I’ve managed to find and photograph are the long-eared owl, short-eared owl, barred owl, screech owls, (gray and red varieties), snowy, great horned and something called a northern saw-whet, which is about the size of a robin; it’s one of the migratory varieties.”

She is missing burrowing owls and barn owls.

“They’re pretty rare in Iowa but they can be found,” she said. “Those are on my bucket list.”

She has also caught a non-Iowa owl with her lens.

“I have lots of photographer friends that made pilgrimages up to a place called the Sax-Zim Bog in northern Minnesota where there is an owl called the great gray owl,” Angie said.

The great gray is the tallest (but not the heaviest) owl variety in North America.

In January 2022, she took an eight-hour solo drive to northern Minnesota with the hope of catching a great gray.

“I spent a couple days up there,” she said. “I got to see four of them; their faces just were mesmerizing. It was one of the most remarkable experiences I’ve ever had with any wildlife, owl or otherwise.”

Angie said patience and luck are key components for successful owl photography.

“A lot of it is pure luck, but a lot of it is learning their habitats, their habits,” she said. “That’s helped me zone in on where to find specific owls.”

She said short-eared owls are found on the grassy prairie, barred owls live in tree cavities, and great horned owls take over the nests of other birds or squirrels.

“I’m always on the lookout; if I see a big nest, I always look to see if I can see any activity,” Angie said. “It’s been kind of an evolution of getting educated to know where and when to look for them.”

Most owl varieties are very flighty and on edge, she said.

“You either have to be sneaky or very far away; that’s when that big lens comes in handy because most of the time I’m probably at least 50 yards away from them,” Angie said. “Otherwise, they’ll split.”

The northern saw-whet owl, which migrates through Iowa from Canada and northern Minnesota, is a little less nervous.

“They like cedars and pine trees, and once they get perched for the day to nap and rest they will not move. You can get fairly close to them,” she said. “I’m always very respectful of their space but you can get a decent shot without them flying away.”

Her plans to photograph more owls this winter are complicated by a sad truth.

“I have a lot of birding friends, a lot of photography friends, and they’re all saying the same thing; the owl population is way down and they’re guessing that it has to do with the bird flu that’s been around for the last couple years,” she said.

The birding/owling community has been very supportive of her passion.

“They are really generous and have given me tips if they see one here or there,” Angie said.

Don Poggensee, a Denison native and wildlife photographer, located a long-eared owl in Ida Grove and gave her directions.

“That was my first time seeing the long-eared owl; they’re fairly elusive and migratory, as well,” she said.

Angie travels to Ida Grove every week or two to visit a pair of barred owls that are residents of Moorehead Park.

“I enjoy walking to the cavity where they are. They’re about the only ones that are regular that I know I can go find,” Angie said.

She is still mesmerized by looking into their eyes.

“I say a lot that photography and wildlife are my therapy,” Angie said. “Nature is a constant in a chaotic, hectic, loud world. I get a sense of serenity being in the presence of these owls.”

Angie’s photography can be viewed on her Facebook page, Iowa Back Road Images.

The Owl About Iowa Facebook is another place where her photographs may be seen, along with photographs from many other photographers.

SIDEBAR

Angie Carlyle has had notable successes in her decade as a photographer.

One of her photographs was purchased for use on the cover of “Cornfields to Codfish,” a book about a native Iowan’s journey to a new home in Boston.

Angie has had many photographs displayed at the Iowa State Fair photo salon, where she has won several awards.

She participated in a local artists gallery at the Eide Bailly Building in Des Moines.

Her photographs have twice been on exhibit at the Moorehead Cultural Center in Moorehead.

Carroll Savings Bank in Carroll purchased 12 prints of her photographs to use as artwork in their new building.

Cobalt Credit Union in Denison purchased and displays several of her photographs.