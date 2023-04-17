The Crawford County Shooting Sports team conducted its annual highway cleanup effort on April 2. A total of 27 students and a number parent volunteers from the organization rallied to collect more than 40 industrial size bags of trash, along with many other items, ranging from steel log chains and road signs to large sections of Styrofoam, from the ditches of Highway 30. The students began their cleanup duties at the eastern edge of the Denison city limits and continued east to 300th St, the gravel road that the shooting range is located on.

As a thank you for their efforts the students were rewarded with an additional 10-round punch card from the shooting sports donors that will allow each of them 10 additional free rounds of trap to be used throughout the season. A special thank you goes out to the 2023 sponsors that made the opportunity available. Without the support of the Crawford County Pheasants Forever Chapter and the Denison Rotary this win-win day could not have happened. The program not only introduces students to the benefits of volunteering in communities, it leaves behind a cleaner environment, and kids get to enjoy additional time spent outdoors.