CRAWFORD COUNTY
Small Claims: – June 13 to June 19, 2023
Against: Oliver, Janet Shelton, Denison, IA. In favor of: Cavalry SPV I LLC Judgment: $3584.67. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Casillas Martinez, Ignasio, Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $1,053.84. Court costs: $115.00.
Against: Morgan, Kaitlin Kay, Denison, IA. In favor of: Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison, IA. Judgment: $122.76. Court costs: $115.00.
Against: Coate, Erica A., Dow City, IA. In favor of: Nebraska Furniture Mart, West Des Moines, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Deconnick, Wanda Jean, Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $654.29. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Johnson, Jennifer Ann, Denison, IA. In favor of: Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $1154.00. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Rodriguez Leyva, Leonel, Denison, IA. In favor of: Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison, IA.
No Judgments found. Court costs: $115.00.