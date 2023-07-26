CRAWFORD COUNTY

Small Claims: July 11 to July 17

Against: Lopez Mendoza, Ana Yanneth, Denison, IA. In favor of: First Portfolio Ventures II, LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $6268.95. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Brotherson, Tanner Phillip, Schleswig, IA. In favor of: Nebraska Furniture Mart, West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $1025.76. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Torres Mendoza, Monica Enedina, Denison, IA. In favor of: Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $1025.76. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Zavitz, Nakia Ashley, Charter Oak, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $2,297.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Mathies, Payton Lynn, Ida Grove, IA. In favor of: Auto Sales San Juan LLC, Denison, IA. Judgment: $6,500.00 Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Stocker, Nathan A., Manilla, IA. In favor of: DUPACO Community Credit Union, Dubuque, IA. Judgment:$642.89. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Deconnick, Wanda Jean, Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $3031.56. Court costs: $95.00.

HARRISON COUNTY

Small Claims: July 11 to July 17

Against: Revland, Robert, Dunlap, IA.Credit Bureau Services of IA, Inc., Oskaloosa, IA. Judgment: $2,646.56. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Pablonis, Karisha, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Sunnyside Village MHP, LLC, Missouri Valley, IA. Judgment: $6, 500. Court costs: $0.

Against: Hadley, Zachary, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Capital One NA, Urbandale, IA. Judgment: $3,657.73. Court costs: $115.00.

Against: Kirby, David Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Red Credit Solutions LLC, Bellevue, NE. Judgment: $515.00. Court costs: $130.00.