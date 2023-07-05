CRAWFORD COUNTY

Small Claims: June 20 to June 27

Against: Diaz, John Arthur, Schleswig, IA. In favor of: DNF Associates, LLC., Brookfield, WI. Judgment: $1259.69. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Saldana, Oralia, Denison, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment:$1,638.32. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Zuniga, Jesus Jr, Dow City, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $3,429.65. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Vazquez, Diadelfa, Denison, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment:$4135.92. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Short, Nathaniel Ross, Denison, IA. In favor of: Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.