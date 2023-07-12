CRAWFORD COUNTY

Small Claims: June 28 to July 7

Against: Lembke, Zachary, Denison, IA and against Summerfield, Carissa, Dension, IA. In favor of: Country View Denison LLC, Oviedo, FL. No charges found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Mendez, Ana Laura, Denison, IA. and against: Parties In Possession. In favor of:: Country View Denison LLC, Oviedo, FL. No charges found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Borecky, Kati D Ora, Denison, IA. In favor of: Fitzpatrick, Simon John, Denison, IA. Trial by court. Court costs: $95.00.

HARRISON COUNTY

SMALL CLAIMS: June 27 to July 4

Against: Colunga, Evert, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. Judgment: $619.46. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Pablonis, Cord, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Credit Management Services Inc., Grand Island, NE. Judgment: $1,979.52. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Chatterton, Roxann, Mondamin, IA. In favor of: General Collection Co., Grand Island, NE. Judgment: $282.00. Court costs: $95.00.