CRAWFORD COUNTY

Small Claims - June 6 to June 12

Against: Ward, Keshaun Renee, Ankeny, IA. In favor of: Auto Sales San Juan LLC, Denison, IA. Judgment: $1,750.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Fries, Michael Lee Alan, Denison, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $2,321.91. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Creese, Danielle Dawn, Ute, IA, and against: Creese, Jeremy, Ute, IA. In favor of: Grindle, Kevin Lugene. Carter Lake, IA and in favor of: Grindle, Lynette Ellen, Carter Lake, IA. Judgment: $1,000.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Osborne, Jill Christina, Manilla, IA. In favor of: Clear Recovery Inc., West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $922.45. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Lingle, William John, Manilla, IA. In favor of: TKI Inc., Mapleton, IA. Judgment: No Judgments found.. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Kleinberg, David, Denison, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment:$3,744.32. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Barrios Gomez, Santos Darinel, Denison, IA. In favor of: General Collection Company, Grand Island, NE. Judgment: $337.00. Court costs: $95.00.

HARRISON COUNTY

Small Claims: June 6 to June 13, 2023