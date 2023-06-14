CRAWFORD COUNTY

Small Claims May 31 to June 5, 2023

Against: Grissom, Janice, Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Aian, James Felbertoeilia, Denison, IA. In favor of: Auto Sales San Juan LLC, Denison, IA. Judgment: $6,500.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Martinez Coronado, Karla Ivette, Denison, IA. In favor of: Conn Appliances, Inc., Plymouth, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

HARRISON COUNTY

Small Claims: May 30 to June 6, 2023

Against: Nelsen, Darrell A., Lavista, NE. In favor of: Capital One Bank USA NA, Golden Valley, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Kephart, Brandon, Pisgah, IA. In favor of: Credit Management Services Inc., Grand Island, NE. Judgment:$ $2,660.63. Court costs: $95.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Halldorson, Stephanie, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Sunnyside Village MHP, LLC, Missouri Valley, IA. Judgment: $2,520.00.

Against: Broke Neck Construction LLC, Missouri Valley, IA, and Against: Fender, Brandon, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Gurneys Building Partnership, Logan, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.