Crawford County

SMALL CLAIMS: 4-19 thru 4-30

Against: Martin, Phillip James, Deloit, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $5891.44. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Snowgren, Cory, Denison, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $1,988.33. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Whitenack Jr, William Marcus, Arion, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $1,893.05. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Cohen, Selena Raylene , Denison, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $1,207.98. Court costs: $95.00.

Crawford County

SMALL CLAIMS: 5-1 thru 5-15

Against: Willis, Chelsea Kristina Renae, Manila, IA. In favor of: Auto Sales San Juan LLC, Denison, IA. Judgment : $3,700.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Abbott, Ashley Nicole, Denison, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $3,349.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Redenius, Jacob Todd, Charter Oak, IA. In favor of: LF Noll Inc., Sioux City, IA. Judgment: $4,993.48. Court costs: $130.00.

Against: Medrano, Guillermo, Denison, IA. In favor of: Credit Management Services Inc., Grand Island, NE. Judgment: $2,604.00. Court costs: $130.00.

Against: Valdes, Yilemis, Denison, IA. In favor of: Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Carey, Shari Ann, Odebolt, IA, and Against: Yahola II Joshua James, Odebolt, IA. In favor of: Auto Sales San Juan LLC, Denison, IA. Judgment: $2,250.00. Court costs: $130.00.

Against: Baca Galdamez, Gilberto Antonio, Schleswig, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $3,285.63. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Nur, Adeng, Denison, IA. In favor of: Quintanilla De Gonzalez, Delfina, Denison, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Harrison County

SMALL CLAIMS: May 16 to 23, 2023

Against: Kinsey, Tyalan, Mondamin, IA. In favor of: Byron Reed Syndicate 6, Cedar Rapids, IA. Judgment: $1,899.75. Court costs: $95.00.