CRAWFORD COUNTY

SMALL CLAIMS: 5-16 thru 5-23

Against: Movall, Bruce , Denison, IA. In favor of: Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Golden Valley, MN. Dismissed. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Ebelhare, Toni Lea, Manilla, IA. In favor of: General Collection Company, Grand Island, NE. Dismissed. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Robbins, James L., Denison, IA. In favor of: Progressive Northern Insurance Co., West Des Moines, IA. Judgment $3,142.68. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Gotto, Tony L., Denison, IA. In favor of: Clear Recovery Inc, West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $4,015.88. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Mumm, Todd Kyle, Dunlap, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $3,135.45. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Waldemer, Nancy A., Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $1,170.42. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Khaleck, Alrella , Denison, IA. In favor of: Ally Financial Inc., Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $6,380.64, Court costs: $95.00.

Small Claims May 23 to 31, 2023

Against: Waldemer, Nancy A., Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $1,170.42. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Khaleck, Alrella, Denison, IA. In favor of: Ally Financial Inc., Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $6,380.64. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Ebelhare, Toni Lea, Manilla, IA. In favor of: General Collection Company, Grand Island, NE. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

HARRISON COUNTY

SMALL CLAIMS: May 23 to 30, 2023

Against: Stevens, Allen L., Pisgah, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Papstein, David John, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.