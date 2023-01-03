Small non-farm businesses reminded of disaster loan deadline

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West is reminding small nonfarm businesses in nine Iowa counties and neighboring counties in Nebraska and South Dakota of the January 31 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury.

The low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began April 1.

Primary Iowa counties: Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury

Neighboring Iowa counties: Cherokee, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, O’Brien and Sioux

Neighboring Nebraska counties: Burt, Dakota and Thurston

Neighboring South Dakota county: Union

Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage.

The interest rate is 2.94% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary of Agriculture’s May 31 declaration. However, in drought disasters nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance.