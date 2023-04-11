Smithfield Foods will offer free tuition to full-time and part-time employees through a new program specifically designed for adults in the workplace.

Under this program, Smithfield will cover up to 100% of tuition costs for various degree and certificate programs through vetted universities and learning providers, with flexible course schedules and programs aligned to Smithfield’s career pathway opportunities. Required textbooks and course fees will also be covered.

“Our employees drive our success, and they are our competitive advantage,” said Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “We’re committed to helping all of our team members grow their careers in a fair, ethical and rewarding work environment. This new tuition-free program will unlock life-changing opportunities for our U.S. employees, and will continue to build a foundation for lifelong careers at Smithfield.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Smithfield Foods to deepen their internal culture of opportunity,” said Jonathan Marek, chief customer officer at Guild. “Smithfield’s tuition-free education and skilling program builds on their vision that good food starts with good people, and provides Smithfield’s employees with even more access to personal and professional advancement.”

Smithfield’s new education program is being administered in partnership with Guild through a platform designed to provide every employee access to learning and career growth, with a catalog of high-quality learning programs vetted for working adults. The program will also feature one-on-one personalized education support and career coaching for Smithfield’s U.S. employees.