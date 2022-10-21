South 11th Street project wrapping up

The completion of asphalt paving will finish out a street improvement project on two blocks of South 11th Street in Denison, according to Terry Crawford, a consulting engineer for the project. The two blocks are from Broadway to 2nd Avenue South.

On Tuesday, the Denison City Council approved payment No. 1 to Ten Point Construction for work done on the project. The payment was in the amount of $180.844.75.

St. Rose of Lima and Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) are participating in the project.

DMU will pay for the adjusting of two manholes, estimated to cost $1,700. St. Rose will pay for storm sewer connections, estimated to cost $7,965.

St. Rose is also building a retaining wall along its playground property. At the St. Rose 150-year mass on October 9, Fr. Michael Cronin announced the cost would be $100,000.

The existing retaining wall had to be torn down; that work was done by the Denison Public Works Department to reduce the cost of the contract.

The city also eliminated the placement of fabric reinforcement on the street surface prior to the asphalt paving.

Removing those two items reduced the contract amount by $13,314.

The contract amount is now estimated at $336,280.36, which includes the work for which DMU and St. Rose will pay. The city’s share of the project is estimated at $326.615.36.

“We hope the asphalt cost will come in at no more than a 5-10% overrun,” Crawford told the council members. “I think it will overrun a little bit, but I’m hoping it won’t overrun any more than that based on our cross section.”