Spencer drained 12, three-point field goals, including nine in the first half, as the Tigers rolled to a 66-40 nonconference victory over the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls on January 31 at Spencer.

The loss was the second in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 3-14 overall on the season.

Spencer jumped up 24-11 after one quarter and then went into halftime up 19 at 39-20.

The Tigers used an 18-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter to open up a 57-27 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was 7-of-20 from three-point range and 13-of-37 overall from the field for 35 percent.

The Monarchs also were just 7-of-20 at the free throw line.

Spencer, on the other hand, converted 12-of-24 attempts from behind the three-point arc and was 25-of-52 overall from the floor for 48 percent.

The Tigers went to the foul line 14 times with only four makes.

Kiana Schulz led the D-S girls with 21 points (three, three-pointers) to go with six rebounds.

Olivia Meyer added six points and two steals.

Lauren Bowker had three points and two shot blocks. Sara Mun added three points, as did Lauryn Turin, who had three points and two boards.

Mayah Slater had two points, two boards and two steals. Samantha Chandler finished with one point, five boards, three assists and one steal.

Claire Leinen also had one point and two steals.

Kaitlyn Bruhn left the game late in the third quarter after suffering a possible broken nose, according to Mich.

“It was a scary moment at the time. Bruhn was going after a loose ball and the two girls hit each other with Bruhn faceplanting the floor,” Mich noted.

“Spencer has a very good team. They shot lights out, especially in the first half. I think I can say that they were probably the best team we’ve played so far this season,” stated Mich, whose team was outrebounded 31-25.

The D-S girls turned the ball over 18 times with Spencer committing 10 violations.