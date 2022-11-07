Sponsors needed for Winter Snowcial

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is looking for sponsors for the upcoming Winter Snowcial, which will take place on Saturday, December 3.

“We’re grateful to have local businesses that have sponsored the event in the past and we decided to try something new to share their generosity this year,” said Shani Bonner, Crawford County tourism coordinator.

“Half of all our sponsorships this year will go to Goodfellows to help families have a little brighter Christmas - families that are in need that might not be able to do that otherwise. We want to make sure we’re taking care of our families here in Crawford County.”

Sponsorship levels are: Santa, $1,000; Elf, $500; Snowman, $250; Little Helper, $100.

“The Winter Snowcial has always donated to Goodfellows - in the past we’ve given part of our beverage sales proceeds,” Bonner said. “The CDC is not doing beverage sales this year, so this is our way to still contribute to Goodfellows.”

She said the CDC will accept sponsorships of any amount for the event.

“If someone has a sponsorship of any level they would like to provide, that is also very welcome,” Bonner said.

“We would really welcome anyone who wants to contribute and help us make this a nice, cozy holiday social gathering. We want to get a nice crowd and promote the sense of community we have in our uptown area.”

The other half of the sponsorship funds will go to cover expenses of the Winter Snowcial.

A new event this year is the Santa run.

“It costs $10 to register, and each registration comes with a free drink; either hot cocoa or beer at the beverage garden,” she said.

Cold adult beverages will be available outside in the event area; hot cocoa and other beverages will be sold at The Bake Shop and Café at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

Participants don’t necessarily have to dress up as Santa for the event.

“We encourage people to dress up as Santa or wear other holiday attire,” Bonner said.

The race, around one square block of uptown Denison, starts and ends at the Donna Reed Theater.

Preregistration for the Santa run begins at 11:30 a.m. at the theater; the race begins at noon.

“We will be giving prizes for the first- through third-fastest times, as well as the slowest Santa,” she said.

“I have seen Santa runs in other communities and they’re always a lot of fun to watch.”

Another addition to this year’s snowcial is the “Merry Market at the Mall,” which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“If you want to take a break from the cool weather, then go in and check out some local craft vendors and the shops in the Broadway and Main Mall,” Bonner said.

She noted that the other businesses in uptown Denison will also be open during the Winter Snowcial.

A cookie-decorating station, sponsored by St. Croix Hospice, will be set up in the Donna Reed Theater lobby along with a kids’ craft station sponsored by Family Crisis Centers.

“Kids can come in, take a break, decorate a cookie, or make a craft if they want to come in from the cold for a little bit,” Bonner said. “We’re trying to provide a variety of things to do both inside and outside so people can enjoy the entire day there.”

A free, yet-to-be-named film, sponsored by John Waite and The Anderson’s Ethanol, will play at the Donna Reed Theater, and a variety of food vendors will be on hand.

The Women in Business Impact Organization will again provide horse-drawn wagon rides through uptown Denison from a starting point at the Donna Reed Theater; Lincoln Highway Animal Hospital and the Uptown Improvement Committee are sponsoring the wagon rides.

The popular holiday costume contest from previous years, with prizes, will also take place.

A lighted parade will hit the streets after dark.

“We still are encouraging as many people as we can to take part in the lighted parade by watching or participating,” she said. “We would love to have a long lineup of lighted entries, so light up your car, light up a float, whatever works.”