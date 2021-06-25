10-run fifth lifts Audubon past IKM-Manning girls

Audubon pushed 10 runs across in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday night, as the Wheeler girls earned an 18-4 Western Iowa Conference softball victory in five innings over IKM-Manning at Irwin.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-15 in league play and overall.

The game was tied 1-1 after three innings when Audubon plated seven runs in the top of the fourth to make it 8-1.

IKM-Manning then scored three runs in its half of the fourth to pull to within 8-4. The Wheelers scored 10 times in their next at bat to break the game open and eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Jessica Christensen led the way by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Zoey Melton was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Taylor Beckendorf also was 1-for-2.

Ella Richards threw three and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits with two Ks and no walks.