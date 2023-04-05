Taya Adams, a junior at Denison High School, has been selected to perform this summer as a specialty act in trick riding.

Trick riding is a sport that one performs stunts while horseback riding, such as standing upright on the back of a galluping horse using a specially-designed saddle with a reinforced steel horn and specialized kossak loops for hands and feet.

Taya is the daughter of Clay and Christie Adams of Denison and comes from a horse and rodeo family.

Her mom is a BBR World Qualifier barrel racer. Her father grew up around horses and used them for hunting. Her grandfather rode rough stock and grandmother served several years on a rodeo committee.

Adams got into trick riding at the age of seven and has progressed over the years after working with her coach during the summer months.

Adams will perform along side her Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) coach in her first confirmed rodeo performance at Colorado in July.