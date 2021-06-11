AHST/Walnut clips IKM-Manning boys in WIC play

IKM-Manning dropped a tough 3-2 decision to AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference baseball action on Tuesday night at Avoca.
It was the second straight loss for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 2-6 in WIC play and overall.
The Wolves scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but AHST/W responded with one run in the third and two more in the fourth to make it 3-1.
IKM-Manning then scored the game’s final run in the seventh and it ended with the tying run stranded at third.
Cooper Perdew and Hayden McLaughlin each went 1-for-1 at the plate.
Max Nielsen threw six innings for the Wolves and allowed only one earned run.