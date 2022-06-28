 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AHST/Walnut shuts out IKM-M girls in WIC action

IKM-M girls

AHST/Walnut handed the IKM-Manning softball team its seventh consecutive loss on Friday night, as the Vikings earned a 10-0 Western Iowa Conference victory at Avoca.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 2-13 in WIC action and 2-14 overall.

Leading 3-0 after four innings, AHST/W plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.

IKM-Manning had just one hit, as Alikxa McGinn went went 1-for-2 with a double for the Wolves.

Ella Richards threw in the circle for IKM-Manning. She gave up 10 runs on 11 hits, struck out two and walked four.

