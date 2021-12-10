AHST/Walnut takes two from IKM-Manning basketball teams

The IKM-Manning girls and boys were defeated by AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Avoca.

The girls’ game was a tight one, as AHST/Walnut squeaked out a 47-43 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club.

In the nightcap, AHST/Walnut outscored IKM-Manning 37-24 in the second half en route to a 68-42 truimph over Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ squad.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s four-point loss was the second consecutive defeat for IKM-Manning, which fell to 1-2 in WIC play and 1-3 overall.

AHST/W led 22-20 at halftime, but IKM-Manning outscored the Vikings 13-11 in the third quarter to force a 33-33 tie going into the final eight minutes of play.

AHST/W then outscored the Wolves 14-10 in the fourth for the win.

Mabel Langel paced IKM-Manning with 13 points, adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Macie Doyel had 11 points, five assists, four steals and two boards.

Bianca Cadwell also had a nice all-around game with 10 points, nine boards, five steals and three assists.

Taylor Ferneding finished with five points, four boards and three assists, while Morgan Hanson wound up with four points, 12 boards, one assist and one shot block.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys fell to 0-3 in WIC play and 1-3 overall with Tuesday’s 26-point loss away from home.

Up 31-18 at halftime, AHST/W posted a 28-point third-quarter, while limiting the Wolves to only eight points in taking a 59-26 lead into the fourth.

Kristian Upmalis, Max Neilsen and Dalton Gross all scored eight points for IKM-Manning.

Caden Keller added seven points, two boards and two steals.

Conner Halbur had six points. Ross Kusel finished with four points, four assists and two steals.