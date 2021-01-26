AHST/Walnut takes two from IKM-Manning in league games

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference defeats to AHST/Walnut on Friday night at Manning.

In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls led by 10 at halftime, but were outscored 46-17 in the second half, as AHST/Walnut pulled away for a 72-53 victory.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys let a slim six-point lead at halftime slip away in the second half, as the visiting Vikings left Manning with a 52-44 triumph over the host Wolves.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 19-point loss dropped IKM-Manning to 4-7 in WIC play and 4-9 overall.

After scoring 18 points in first and second quarters, IKM-Manning led 36-26 at halftime.

AHST/W then outscored the Wolves 21-11 in the third quarter and 25-6 in the fourth to pull away for the win, which was the Vikings’ second over IKM-Manning this season.

Three IKM-Manning girls reached double figures, led by Macie Doyel, who sank four, three-point baskets en route to 14 points to go with three rebounds.