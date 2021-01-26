AHST/Walnut takes two from IKM-Manning in league games

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference defeats to AHST/Walnut on Friday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls led by 10 at halftime, but were outscored 46-17 in the second half, as AHST/Walnut pulled away for a 72-53 victory.
In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys let a slim six-point lead at halftime slip away in the second half, as the visiting Vikings left Manning with a 52-44 triumph over the host Wolves.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 19-point loss dropped IKM-Manning to 4-7 in WIC play and 4-9 overall.
After scoring 18 points in first and second quarters, IKM-Manning led 36-26 at halftime.
AHST/W then outscored the Wolves 21-11 in the third quarter and 25-6 in the fourth to pull away for the win, which was the Vikings’ second over IKM-Manning this season.
Three IKM-Manning girls reached double figures, led by Macie Doyel, who sank four, three-point baskets en route to 14 points to go with three rebounds.
Alexa Ahrenholtz recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards to go with four assists.
Bianca Cadwell had 12 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.
Bre Muhlbauer chipped in with seven points. Taylor Ferneding finished with four points, five boards and three assists.
Nicole Hanson also had three points for the Wolves, which sank seven long-range bombs in the loss.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning’s eight-point loss put Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ club at 3-8 in WIC action and 4-9 overall on the season.
IKM-Manning played a nice first half with leads of 19-11 after one quarter and 32-26 at halftime.
AHST/Walnut then outscored the Wolves 15-4 in the third quarter and 11-8 in the fourth for the win.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning’s attack with 18 points, adding four boards and two assists.
Cooper Irlmeier had nine points, four steals and two assists.
Connor Keller finished with six points and three boards. Brody Swearingen chipped in with five points, seven boards and four steals.