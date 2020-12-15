AHST/Walnut takes two from Wolves in conference play

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered losses to AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference basketball contests on Friday night at Avoca.
In game one, AHST/Walnut jumped out to a 17-7 first-quarter lead en route to an 81-49 victory
over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club.
In game two, AHST/Walnut turned a 29-20 halftime advantage into a 59-44 triumph over the visiting Wolves.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 32-point loss dropped the IKM-Manning girls to 1-3 in WIC play and 1-4 overall.
Down by 10 after one quarter, IKM-Manning went into halftime trailing the host Vikings 39-30.
AHST/Walnut then outscored the Wolves 24-9 in the third quarter to open up a 63-39 lead going into the fourth.
Alexa Ahrenholtz paced IKM-Manning with 15 points and was the lone Wolves’ player to reach double figures.
Ahrenholtz also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Nicole Hanson added nine points. Bre Muhlbauer also had nine points and two steals.
Bianca Cadwell contributed seven points and 10 boards. Taylor Ferneding also had four points, two boards and two steals.
Navaeh Boland finished with three points and three assists for the Wolves, which turned the ball over 22 times in the loss.
Kailey Jones led AHST/W’s attack with 24 points, while Claire Harris added 20 points for the Vikings.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 15-point setback kept Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad winless on the season at 0-4 in the WIC and 0-5 overall.
AHST/W turned its nine-point halftime advantage into a 47-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with a double-double effort of 12 points and 10 boards.
Cooper Irlmeier added eight points and two boards. Kyler Rasmussen also had eight points, two boards and two assists.
Luke Ramsey contributed six points. Connor Keller had four points, three boards and two assists.