AHST/Walnut takes two from Wolves in conference play

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered losses to AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference basketball contests on Friday night at Avoca.

In game one, AHST/Walnut jumped out to a 17-7 first-quarter lead en route to an 81-49 victory

over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club.

In game two, AHST/Walnut turned a 29-20 halftime advantage into a 59-44 triumph over the visiting Wolves.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 32-point loss dropped the IKM-Manning girls to 1-3 in WIC play and 1-4 overall.

Down by 10 after one quarter, IKM-Manning went into halftime trailing the host Vikings 39-30.

AHST/Walnut then outscored the Wolves 24-9 in the third quarter to open up a 63-39 lead going into the fourth.

Alexa Ahrenholtz paced IKM-Manning with 15 points and was the lone Wolves’ player to reach double figures.

Ahrenholtz also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals.