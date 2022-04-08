Albertsen, Hanson lead IKM-Manning girls at Riverside meet

The IKM-Manning girls garnered 62 team points and placed sixth overall at the Oakland Riverside Track and Field Meet on Monday.

Riverside took home the team title with 113 points.

Underwood was second to the Bulldogs with 87.50 points.

IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen and Morgan Hanson went one-two in the 3,000-meter run in 12 minutes, 23.41 seconds and 12:24.23.

Hanson ran third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:48.28.

Sofia Fernandez added a third-place finish in the 200-meter run in 28.96.

The Wolves also took third in the 4x800 and 4x200 relays.

The 4x800 team of Julianna Stribe, Bianca Cadwell, Raegan Garrison and Hannah McKinney circled the track in 11:33.38, while the 4x200 foursome of Amber Halbur, Maddy Snyder, Abby Nieheisel and Cadwell ran 2:02.00.

Jersey Bexten took fifth in the discus with a toss of 71 feet, 1 inch.

The shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relay teams placed fifth as well.

The shuttle hurdle team of Halbur, Snyder, Neiheisel and Emmie Ring had a time of 1:19.39, while the 4x100 foursome of Halbur, Fernandez, Neiheisel and Cadwell finished in 56.34.

Individual sixths went to Albertsen in the 1,500 (6:09.76) and Stribe in the 800-meter run (2:50.18).

The Wolves’ distance medley and 4x400 relay teams took sixth also.

The distance medley team of Fernandez, Cadwell, Taylor Beckendorf andf Ring ran 4:58.60, while the 4x400 unit of Beckendorf, Hanson, McKinney and Stribe ran a time of 4:56.50.