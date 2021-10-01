Albertsen, Keller pace IKM-Manning squads at D-S Invitational

The IKM-Manning boys ran seventh and girls 10th in their respective divisions at the Denison-Schleswig Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

The IKM-Manning boys netted 162 team points on the day, while the girls went home with 218 team points.

Kuemper Catholic for the boys and Harlan for the girls claimed team titles with 75 and 26 points, respectively.

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys with an 11th-place finish out of 103 runners in 18 minutes, 52.30 seconds.

Lane Sams ran 16th in 19:11.76. Nathan Johnson ran 38th in 20:40.51.

He was followed by Abe Polzien (43rd, 20:53.04), Timothy Connor (54th, 21:15.58), Kasche Huehn (62nd, 21:38.39) and Josiah Connor (90th, 24:39.39).

Emily Albertsen led the IKM-Manning girls at Denison, placing 16th overall out of 78 runners in 23:34.51.

Raegan Garrison ran 35th in 25:20.38.

Julianna Stribe finished 43rd in 26:14.09.