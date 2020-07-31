All-Rolling Valley Conference baseball and softball teams out

The 2020 Rolling Valley All-Conference baseball and softball teams were released recently by league officials.
Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley each had two boys recognized in baseball, while three Ar-We-Va girls were honored on the top two teams in softball.
Boyer Valley senior Kyle Hast earned a spot on the first team as a utility player.
Hast’s teammate, junior pitcher Jesse Soma, was placed on the second team.
Ar-We-Va sophomore catcher Will Ragaller and Rocket sophomore infielder Damon Ehlers both were honored on the second team as well.
Hast had a team-high .405 batting average and led the Bulldogs with 15 hits, including five doubles, while driving in a team-high 11 runs to go with seven runs scored.
Soma posted a 3-2 record on the hill for BV with a 4.95 earned run average in 35.1 innings.
He allowed 35 runs on 39 hits with 32 strikeoutsand 26 walks.
Ragaller hit .385 for Ar-We-Va and finished with 10 hits in 26 at bats, including two doubles with one RBI and four runs scored.
Ragaller also stole nine bases in nine attempts.
Ehlers batted .240 this past season with six hits on the year, including two doubles to go with four RBIs and two runs scored.
On the softball diamond, Ar-We-Va junior catcher Hannah Kraus was honored on the league’s first team, while fellow-juniors infielder Sara Schurke and utility player Jadeyn Smith both were second-team recipients.
Kraus hit .395 with 15 hits, including three doubles and two triples to go with six RBIs and eight runs scored.
Schurke batted .250 with seven hits, including one double. She also drove in three runs and scored twice for the Rockets.
Smith hit .351 at the plate with 13 hits, including one double. She knocked in nine runs and crossed the plate five times on the year.
Those honored were as follows:
Baseball
First Team
Pitcher: Cade Ticknor, CAM, Soph.; Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.
Catcher: Kolby Nelson, CAM, Sr.
Infield: Layne Pryor, Woodbine, Jr.; Cole Bantam, Woodbine, Soph.; Colby Rich, CAM, Soph.; Lane Spieker, CAM, Soph.; Mason King, West Harrison, Fr.
Outfield: Nick Rife, West Harrison, Sr.; Peyton Clipperton, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Joe Kaufman, CAM, Soph.
Utility: Ben Tibken, CAM, Sr.; Kyle Hast, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Grant Borkowski, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.
Second Team
Pitcher: Kade Schlepp, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Jesse Soma, Boyer Valley, Jr.
Catcher: Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Soph.
Infield: Damon Ehlers, Ar-We-Va, Soph.; Grant Gilgen, West Harrison, Jr.; Tyler Petersen, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Nate Hensley, CAM, Sr.
Outfield: Jalen Rosenbeck, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Jacob Holste, CAM, Sr.; Sage Evans, West Harrison, Fr.
Utility: Tyler Melby, West Harrison, Sr.; Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.
Softball
First Team
Pitcher: Macy Emgarten, Exira/EH-K, Soph.; Emily McIntosh, West Harrison, Jr.
Catcher: Hannah Kraus, Ar-We-Va, Jr.
Infield: Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Fr.; Kami Waymire, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Grace Kaufmann, CAM, Sr.; Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.
Outfield: Alex Niedermyer, Woodbine, Sr.; Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison, Sr.; Allison Spieker, CAM, Sr.
Utility: Marissa Spieker, CAM, Soph.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, Jr.
Second Team
Pitcher: Helen Riker, CAM, Soph.; Cora McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.
Catcher: Jozey Gump, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.
Infield: Lexie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Haleigh Rife, West Harrison, Jr.; Maddie Holtz, CAM, Soph.; Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va, Jr.
Outfield: Grace Moores, Woodbine, Jr.; Macy Snyder, Glidden-Ralston, Soph.; Alisa Partridge, Exira/EH-K, Soph.
Utility: Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Jr.; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EH-K, Fr.