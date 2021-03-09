All-Rolling Valley Conference basketball teams announced

Neilsen averaged 13.6 points and 2.6 boards per game, while leading the Lady Bulldogs with 44 three-point baskets, 61 steals and 56 assists.

Cooper, meanwhile, averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 boards per game. She also dished out 38 assists and collected 33 steals.

Burkhart averaged 7.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season.

Paton-Churdan senior Danielle Hoyle is a four-time all-conference performer and a first-team honoree for the third straight year after being a second-team choice as a freshman.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton junior Macy Emgarten earned a position on the first team for the third straight year.

Spartan teammate sophomore Quinn Grubbs earned a spot on the first team for the second year in a row.

On the boys’ side, Boyer Valley had a total of four boys recognized, while three Ar-We-Va athletes were honored.

BV senior guard Gavin Reineke was named to the first team for the second straight year after being a second-team selection after his sophomore campaign.