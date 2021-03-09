All-Rolling Valley Conference basketball teams announced

The 2020-21 All-Rolling Valley Conference basketball teams were released on Monday by the league.
The Ar-We-Va girls had three selections, including senior guard Jadeyn Smith, who is a repeat first-team selection after being a second-team recipient following her sophomore season.
Ar-We-Va also had two honorable mention picks in senior forward Bridget Cameron and senior guard Hannah Kraus.
Smith averaged a double-double this past season, scoring 12.5 points and grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game.
Smith also led the Rockets with 30 shot blocks to go with 43 steals and 37 assists.
Cameron averaged 6.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Kraus averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 boards per contest, while leading the team with 67 assists and 67 steals.
Boyer Valley had three girls recognized.
Senior point guard Katelyn Neilsen earned a spot on the first team for the third consecutive year, while junior guard Leah Cooper was a repeat pick on the second team.
Sophomore forward Talia Burkhart also was an honorable mention all-league selection for the Lady Bulldogs.
Neilsen averaged 13.6 points and 2.6 boards per game, while leading the Lady Bulldogs with 44 three-point baskets, 61 steals and 56 assists.
Cooper, meanwhile, averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 boards per game. She also dished out 38 assists and collected 33 steals.
Burkhart averaged 7.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season.
Paton-Churdan senior Danielle Hoyle is a four-time all-conference performer and a first-team honoree for the third straight year after being a second-team choice as a freshman.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton junior Macy Emgarten earned a position on the first team for the third straight year.
Spartan teammate sophomore Quinn Grubbs earned a spot on the first team for the second year in a row.
On the boys’ side, Boyer Valley had a total of four boys recognized, while three Ar-We-Va athletes were honored.
BV senior guard Gavin Reineke was named to the first team for the second straight year after being a second-team selection after his sophomore campaign.
Bulldog junior guard Jaidan Ten Eyck earned a spot on the second team.
Reineke averaged a team-high 13.9 points and second-best 4.8 boards per game in 2020-21, while leading the Bulldogs with 27 three-point baskets and 32 steals.
Reineke also had 45 assists to his credit.
Ten Eyck averaged 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season.
Ten Eyck tied Reineke for second on the team in assists with 45 and was second to Reineke in total steals with 30.
BV juniors Trevor Malone and Adam Puck both were honorable mention selections.
Malone averaged 9.9 points and 7.1 boards, while Puck averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 boards per game this past winter.
For Ar-We-Va, senior forward Zach Schimmer was honored on the first team, while junior guard Will Ragaller was a second-team recipient for the second straight year.
Rocket junior post player Cooper Kock also was an honorable mention all-league performer for the second straight year.
Schimmer averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 boards per game for Ar-We-Va this past winter.
Schimmer also hit a team-high 35 three-point baskets, while finishing wtih 50 assists, 32 steals and seven shot blocks.
Ragaller averaged 14.7 points and 6.4 boards per contest. He sank 22 three-point shots and led the Rockets with 54 assists and 43 steals.
Kock, meanwhile, averaged 7.8 points and 10.4 boards per game this past winter.
He led the Rockets with 17 shot blocks and was second on the team with 39 steals.
Girls First Team
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Jr.; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EH-K, Soph.; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Eva Steffensen, CAM, Fr.; Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan, Sr.; Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Sr.
Girls Second Team
Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Soph.; Zoey Baylor, CAM, Sr.; Tessa Steimel, Paton-Churdan, Sr.; Alyssa Schafer, Woodbine, Sr.; Alexa Steinkuehler, Woodbine, Sr.; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, Jr.; Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, Sr.
Boys First Team
Koleson Evans, West Harrison, Soph.; Sage Evans, West Harrison, Soph.; Layne Pryor, Woodbine, Sr.; Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Colby Rich, CAM, Jr.; Connor McKee, CAM, Sr.; Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Zach Schimmer, Ar-We-Va, Sr.
Boys Second Team
Mason King, West Harrison, Soph.; Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine, Jr.; Jaidan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley, Jr.; Tyler Petersen, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Easton Nelson, Exira/EH-K, Soph.; Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Jr.; Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.