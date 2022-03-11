All-Rolling Valley Conference Basketball Teams include several area players

The 2021-22 Rolling Valley All-Conference Basketball Teams were released on Monday.

On the girls’ side, Boyer Valley had two second-team selections in senior guard Leah Cooper and junior forward Talia Burkhart.

Ar-We-Va also had two honorable mention picks in junior guard Maggie Ragaller and junior forward Jamie Hausman.

Cooper earned a spot on the second unit for the third consecutive year.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior forward Macy Emgarten was recognized on the first team for the fourth consecutive year.

Spartan teammate junior Quinn Grubbs was a first-team selection for the third straight season.

On the boys’ side, BV had two athletes honored on the top two teams with senior forward Trevor Malone a first-team selection and junior guard/forward Drew Volkmann a second-team honoree.

The Ar-We-Va boys had a pair of second-team selections in senior guard Will Ragaller and senior forward Cooper Kock.

BV senior guard Carsan Wood and Bulldog senior guard/forward Jaidan Ten Eyck both were honorable mention picks, while Ar-We-Va sophomore post player Emmett Neumann was an honorable mention all-league pick for the Rockets.

Malone was named a first-team selection after being an honorable mention pick as a junior.

Ragaller landed a spot on the second team for the second straight year, while Kock moved up to the second team after being an honorable mention all-league pick as a junior.

CAM senior Colby Rich earned a spot on the first team for the second straight year.

West Harrison junior guard Koleson Evans and Hawkeye junior forward Sage Evans both were first-team all-league picks for the second consecutive year.

West Harrison junior guard Mason King also was a repeat second-team selection for the Hawkeyes.

Woodbine senior post player Dylan Hoefer was put on the second team for the third straight year.

Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Tanner Oswald earned a spot on the first team after being a second-team pick as a junior, while Crusader senior guard Gabe Obert was a second-team selection following two consecutive years on the first team.

Those athletes named to the top two teams are below.

First Team Girls

Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.; Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard, SR.; Nicole Sherer, Woodbine, Jr.; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, Fr.; Mallory Behnken, CAM, Sr.; Eva Steffensen, CAM, Soph.; Macy Emgarten, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EH-K, Jr.

Second Team Girls

Tiela Janssen, Glidden-Ralston, Soph.; Maclayn Houston, West Harrison, Soph.; Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Soph.; Addison Erickson, Woodbine, Jr.; Talia Burkhart, Boyer Valley, Jr.; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Camryn Paup, Paton-Churdan, Sr.; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Jr.

First Team Boys

Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Colby Rich, CAM, Sr.; Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Koleson Evans, West Harrison, Jr.; Sage Evans, West Harrison, Jr.; Mason King, West Harrison, Jr.; Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine, Sr.

Second Team Boys