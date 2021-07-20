All-Rolling Valley Conference softball teams released

The 2021 Rolling Valley All-Conference Softball Teams were released late last week.

Ar-We-Va had a total of five girls honored, while Boyer Valley landed four all-conference selections.

Ar-We-Va sophomore center fielder Jamie Hausman earned a spot on the first team.

Rocket seniors Jadeyn Smith (pitcher), Hannah Kraus (catcher) and Sara Schurke (third baseman) all were honored on the second team, while sophomore teammate Maggie Ragaller (shortstop) was an honorable mention recipient.

Hausman earned all-conference recognition for the first time in her young career.

Smith and Schurke both landed spots on the second team for the second consecutive summer, while Kraus was a first-team selection a year ago.

Boyer Valley had two second-team picks in senior catcher Alexia Miller and senior center fielder Kylie Petersen.

Two other Lady Bulldogs, junior pitcher MaKenzie Dumbaugh and sophomore third baseman Talia Burkhart, were honorable mention selections.