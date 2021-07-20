All-Rolling Valley Conference softball teams released

The 2021 Rolling Valley All-Conference Softball Teams were released late last week.
Ar-We-Va had a total of five girls honored, while Boyer Valley landed four all-conference selections.
Ar-We-Va sophomore center fielder Jamie Hausman earned a spot on the first team.
Rocket seniors Jadeyn Smith (pitcher), Hannah Kraus (catcher) and Sara Schurke (third baseman) all were honored on the second team, while sophomore teammate Maggie Ragaller (shortstop) was an honorable mention recipient.
Hausman earned all-conference recognition for the first time in her young career.
Smith and Schurke both landed spots on the second team for the second consecutive summer, while Kraus was a first-team selection a year ago.
Boyer Valley had two second-team picks in senior catcher Alexia Miller and senior center fielder Kylie Petersen.
Two other Lady Bulldogs, junior pitcher MaKenzie Dumbaugh and sophomore third baseman Talia Burkhart, were honorable mention selections.
Three girls were repeat first-team selections in West Harrison senior pitcher Emily McIntosh and junior pitcher Macy Emgarten and sophomore shortstop Shay Burmeister of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Exira/EH-K junior outfielder Alisa Partridge earned a spot on the first team after being a second-team pick as a sophomore, while Woodbine senior outfielder Grace Moores moved up to the first team after being a second-team pick following her junior season on the diamond.
West Harrison senior infielder Haleigh Rife and CAM junior pitcher Helen Riker were named to the second team for the second consecutive year.
One eighth-grade player was named all-conference, as Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor earned a spot on the first team.
Those players named to the top two teams are below.
First Team
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Jr., P; Emily McIntosh, West Harrison, Sr., P; Haley Koch, West Harrison, Sr., C; Mallory Behnken, CAM, Jr., IF; Miranda Garcia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr., IF; Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Soph., IF; Jordan Butrick, Woodbine, Sr., IF; Jamie Hausman, Ar-We-Va, Soph., OF; Alisa Partridge, Exira/EH-K, Jr., OF; Grace Moores, Woodbine, Sr., OF; Halle Murray, Whiting, Sr., UT; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, 8th, P
Second Team
Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Sr., P; Helen Riker, CAM, Jr., P; Hannah Kraus, Ar-We-Va, Sr., C; Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va, Sr., IF; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EH-K, Jr., IF; Haleigh Rife, West Harrison, Sr., IF; Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr., IF; Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley, Sr., OF; Emma Follmann, CAM, Fr., OF; Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr., OF; Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley, Sr., C; Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston, Soph., UT