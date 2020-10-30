All-Rolling Valley Conference volleyball teams released

Katelyn Neilsen was a second-team honoree as a sophomore.

Cooper led all BV hitters with 210 kills during the 2020 season. She also was third in digs with 134.

At the service line, Cooper went 197-of-227 with 47 aces, as she moved up to the second team after being an honorable mention pick as a sophomore.

Houston, meanwhile, was second to Cooper in total kills with 204 on the year. She also went 131-of-158 in serving with 38 aces, while finishing with 44 digs and 15 solo blocks.

Klein led BV with 305 assists and was 203-227 in serving with 37 aces.

Wood had 56 kills, while Kristen Neilsen had 187 digs and was 259-of-282 in serving with 39 aces.

Smith for Ar-We-Va led the Rockets with 169 kills and 39 total blocks, including 33 solos.

Smith finished third on the team in digs with 111 and was a 93.5-percent server, as she hit 157-of-168 attempts with 15 aces.