All-Rolling Valley Conference volleyball teams released

The 2020 Rolling Valley All-Conference Volleyball Teams were released on Tuesday.
A total of 20 girls were honored on the top two teams that consisted of 10 first-team and 10 second-team selections.
Boyer Valley had three players recognized on the top two squads, including two first-team picks in senior Katelyn Neilsen and junior Leah Cooper.
Lady Bulldogs freshman Maclayn Houston also was a second-team selection.
Boyer Valley also had three honorable mention all-conference picks in seniors Sydney Klein and Addie Wood and freshman Kristen Neilsen.
Ar-We-Va landed two girls on the top two units with senior Jadeyn Smith on the first team and senior Sara Schurke being a second-team honoree.
Ar-We-Va also had two honorable mention all-league selections in seniors Hannah Kraus and Bridget Cameron.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV with 196 digs and was third on the team in kills with 126.
She also was 274-of-309 in serving with a team-high 62 aces to her credit en route to being named to the first team for the second straight year.
Katelyn Neilsen was a second-team honoree as a sophomore.
Cooper led all BV hitters with 210 kills during the 2020 season. She also was third in digs with 134.
At the service line, Cooper went 197-of-227 with 47 aces, as she moved up to the second team after being an honorable mention pick as a sophomore.
Houston, meanwhile, was second to Cooper in total kills with 204 on the year. She also went 131-of-158 in serving with 38 aces, while finishing with 44 digs and 15 solo blocks.
Klein led BV with 305 assists and was 203-227 in serving with 37 aces.
Wood had 56 kills, while Kristen Neilsen had 187 digs and was 259-of-282 in serving with 39 aces.
Smith for Ar-We-Va led the Rockets with 169 kills and 39 total blocks, including 33 solos.
Smith finished third on the team in digs with 111 and was a 93.5-percent server, as she hit 157-of-168 attempts with 15 aces.
Smith was honored on the first team for the second straight season after being a second-team recipient as a sophomore.
Schurke paced the Ar-We-Va girls with 255 assists and was third on the team with 71 kills.
Schurke also finished the year with 80 digs and was 261-of-290 with 45 aces in serving.
A second-teamer this season, Schurke was a first-team selection after her sophomore and junior fall campaigns.
Kraus led Ar-We-Va with 176 digs and was 130-of-146 with 15 aces in serving.
Cameron, on the other hand, netted 57 kills on the year with 46 digs, while hitting 206-of-233 serves with 29 aces.
Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Cassidy Baker was listed on the first team for the third straight year.
Baker’s teammate, senior Alexa Culbertson, was put on the first team for the second straight year.
Other repeat first-team honorees are seniors Gretchen Wallace of Glidden-Ralston and Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan.
Those athletes on the top two teams are below.
First Team
Mady McKee, CAM, Jr.; Taylor Bower, CAM, Sr.; Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Sr.; Alexa Steinkuehler, Woodbine, Sr.; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, Jr.; Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Alexa Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan, Sr.
Second Team
Whitney Kuhlman, Woodbine, Jr.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, Sr.; Makaela Riley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.; Tatum Grubbs, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Zoey Baylor, CAM, Sr.; Kimberly Daily, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va, Sr.; Maclayn Houston, Boyer Valley, Fr.; Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Tessa Steimel, Paton-Churdan, Sr.