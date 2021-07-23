All-RVC baseball teams released by league officials

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley each had five players named All-Rolling Valley Conference performers on the baseball diamond in 2021.
For Ar-We-Va, junior infielder Will Ragaller and junior utility player Cooper Kock both were honored on the first team.
Junior utility player Conner Kirsch earned a spot on the second team, while senior outfielder Luke Smith and junior infielder Damon Ehlers were honorable mention selections for the Rockets.
Ragaller moved up to the first team after being a second-team selection as a sophomore.
The other four Rocket players are all honored for the first time.
BV had two second-team selections in senior outfielder Clay Roberts and senior utility player Jesse Soma.
Three other Bulldogs were honorable mention picks in senior outfielder Mike Heffernan, junior infielder Jaidan Ten Eyck and junior infielder Adam Puck.
Soma landed a spot on the second team for the second consecutive season.
The first team had six first-unit repeaters, including three from CAM in juniors Lane Spieker (pitcher) Colby Rich (catcher) and Joe Kaufman (infielder).
Others on the top team for the second straight year are senior pitcher Quentin Culbertson of Coon Rapids-Bayard, junior infielder Cory Bantam of Woodbine and sophomore infielder Mason King of West Harrison.
Four other players were named to the second team for the second straight year.
Among them were Coon Rapids-Bayard senior catcher Aaron McAlister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior infielder Tyler Petersen, CAM junior utility player Cade Ticknor and West Harrison sophomore infielder Sage Evans.
Those players honored on the top two teams are below.
First Team
Lane Spieker, CAM, Jr., P; Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr., P; Colby Rich, CAM, Jr., C; Joe Kaufman, CAM, Jr, IF; Cory Bantam, Woodbine, Jr., IF; Mason King, West Harrison, Soph., IF; Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Jr., IF; Connor McKee, CAM, Sr., OF; Easton Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr., OF; Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison, Jr., OF; Lance Clayburg, Soph., UT.; Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va, Jr., UT
Second Team
Landon Bendgen, Woodbine, Fr., P; Tyler Kingery, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Jr., P; Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr., C; Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr., IF; Sage Evans, West Harrison, Soph., IF; Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr., IF; Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr., OF; Clay Roberts, Boyer Valley, Sr., OF; Mark Lensch, Glidden-Ralston, Fr., OF; Cade Ticknor, CAM, Jr., UT; Conner Kirsch, Ar-We-Va, Jr., UT; Jesse Soma, Boyer Valley, Sr., UT