All-RVC baseball teams released by league officials

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley each had five players named All-Rolling Valley Conference performers on the baseball diamond in 2021.

For Ar-We-Va, junior infielder Will Ragaller and junior utility player Cooper Kock both were honored on the first team.

Junior utility player Conner Kirsch earned a spot on the second team, while senior outfielder Luke Smith and junior infielder Damon Ehlers were honorable mention selections for the Rockets.

Ragaller moved up to the first team after being a second-team selection as a sophomore.

The other four Rocket players are all honored for the first time.

BV had two second-team selections in senior outfielder Clay Roberts and senior utility player Jesse Soma.

Three other Bulldogs were honorable mention picks in senior outfielder Mike Heffernan, junior infielder Jaidan Ten Eyck and junior infielder Adam Puck.

Soma landed a spot on the second team for the second consecutive season.