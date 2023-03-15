The 2022-23 Rolling Valley All-Conference Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Teams were officially released late last week.

A total of 10 area girls were recognized with two first-team, three second-team and five honorable mention selections.

The Woodbine girls led the way with five honored, while Ar-We-Va had three honorees and Boyer Valley two.

Woodbine had two first-team selections in senior point guard Nicole Sherer and sophomore guard Charlie Pryor.

Tiger teammates senior guard Addison Erickson and junior forward Amanda Newton were second-team selections with junior guard-forward Nicole Hoefer an honorable mention choice.

Sherer and Pryor landed spots on the first team for the second year in a row and were two of five repeat first-team selections.

Ar-We-Va senior point guard Maggie Ragaller earned a spot on the second team, while Rocket teammates senior guard Kora Obrecht and senior forward Jamie Hausman both were honorable mention all-league picks.

Boyer Valley, on the other hand, had two honorable mention selections in junior guard Lauren Malone and junior forward Jessica O’Day.

Joining Sherer and Pryor on the first team for the second consecutive year are Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior guard Quinn Grubbs, senior forward Paige Klocke of Glidden-Ralston and junior forward Eva Steffensen of CAM.

Grubbs, Steffensen and Exira/EH-K senior guard Shay Burmeister all were unanimous first-team selections.

Burmeister moved up to the first team after being a second-team pick as a junior.

On the boys’ side, a total of seven area athletes were honored, as Woodbine led the way with four total recipients.

Boyer Valley had two boys recognized with one Ar-We-Va boy honored.

Woodbine sophomore guard Carter Gruver earned a spot on the first team.

Tiger sophomore forward Carson Kelley was a second-team recipient, while teammates senior guard-forward Kylon Reisz and freshman guard Brodyn Pryor were honorable mention picks.

Boyer Valley senior Drew Volkmann earned a spot on the league’s second team for the second year in a row, while Bulldog teammate junior guard Evan Ten Eyck was an honorable mention choice.

And, Ar-We-Va junior post player Emmett Neumann landed a spot on the second team.

The boys’ first team included four unanimous selections with three West Harrison athletes in seniors Koleson Evans, Sage Evans and Mason King and Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Lance Clayburg.

Koleson Evans, Sage Evans, King and Clayburg all were honored on the first team for the second year in a row.

Senior Trey Petersen of Exira/EH-K earned a spot on the first team after being a second-team pick as a junior.

The complete list of all-conference performers are below.

First Team Girls

Eva Steffensen, CAM, Jr.; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EH-K., Sr.; Shay Burmeister, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Nicole Sherer, Woodbine, Sr.; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, Soph.; Maclayn Houston, West Harrison, Jr.

Second Team Girls Tiela Janssen, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.; Kiera Nichols, CAM, Jr.; Amanda Newton, Woodbine, Jr.; Becca Anderson, Paton-Churdan, Fr.; Meredith Rich, CAM, Jr.; Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Sr.; Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fr.; Addison Erickson, Woodbine, Sr.

First Team Boys

Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Koleson Evans, West Harrison, Sr.; Sage Evans, West Harrison, Sr.; Mason King, West Harrison, Sr.; Trey Petersen, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Cash Emgarten, Exira/EH-K, Jr; Seth Hensley, CAM, Sr.; Carter Gruver, Woodbine, Soph.

Second Team Boys

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fr.; Sam Foreman, CAM, Sr.; Mason McIntosh, West Harrison, Jr.; Easton Nelson, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Emmett Neumann, Ar-We-Va, Jr.; Aiden Flathers, Exira/EH-K, Jr.; Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Derek Kommes, Exira/EH-K, Sr.; Carson Kelley, Woodbine, Soph.