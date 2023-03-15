Three boys in the coverage area of the Bulletin-Review were honored on the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-Substate Teams.
Senior Carson Seuntjens of Denison-Schleswig earned a spot on the Class 3A, Substate 1 team.
Junior Ross Kusel of IKM-Manning was one of eight athletes honored on the Class 1A, Substate 7 team, while Woodbine sophomore Carter Gruver was named to the Class 1A, Substate 8 team.
Also, West Harrison had three players honored on the Class 1A, Substate 8 team in seniors Koleson Evans, Sage Evans and Mason King.
And, West Harrison’s Rowdy Evans was recognized as the Class 1A, Substate 8 Coach of the Year.